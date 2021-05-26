Ahead of its release on June 10th, we had a chance to check out a new behind-the-scenes look at

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the enhanced and expanded version of the base game debuting exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console. This new version comes bundled with the brand-new episode, titled FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (Square sure does love wordy titles) featuring Yuffie as the main character in "an exhilarating new story arc and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy." So while you'll get "improved textures, lighting, background environments, visual optimization options, Photo Mode, and more" with the enhanced version, most fans are looking forwad to playing as Yuffie. And that's exactly what we focused on in this sneak peek!

Since INTERmission features a brand new mission for Yuffie & Co., we've got the official synopsis for you right here:

Amidst the confusion of Mako Reactor 5's destruction, Wutai makes its move on the city of Midgar. Yuffie and her partner Sonon, two elite ninja operatives for the Wutaian government, have been assigned a dangerous mission: to steal the Shinra Electric Power Company's most powerful materia. Together with Avalanche HQ's support, they cross behind enemy lines to reclaim their homeland's former glory and exact revenge long in the making. Unbeknownst to Yuffie, however, the wheel of fate is turning, and unforeseen consequences await.

And that's about where our preview started, with Yuffie arriving on the outskirts of Midgar in stylish, impressive, and a bit goofy fashion. On her way to rendezvous with Avalanche members, she must battle her way through monster-infested zones, navigate seemingly impassable terrain, and even use her boomerang-like throwing star to snare far-away loot. Early indications, showed off in the game's Performance mode on the PS5, promise an incredibly fun, versatile, and surprisingly powerful player in Yuffie, so let's find out more about her.

Image via Square Enix, Sony

Yuffie, as voiced by Suzie Yeung (EN) / Yumi Kakazu (JP), is a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives. She sneaks into Midgar on orders from her government and, though she's partnered up with an all-new character, is more than capable enough on her own. Yuffie shows off both close-quarters and long-range combat abilities, usually with the use of her giant throwing star which can handle enemies at just about any range. Beyond her weapon skills, Yuffie also boasts ninjutsu abilities like the upgradeable offensive damage-buffing Banishment and the damage-dealing Windstorm which also manipulates enemy positions. (Outside of combat, she'll also do her fair share of fetch quests for townsfolk and even battle against the likes of Don Corneo's henchmen.) But don't expect Yuffie to have to go the whole thing alone, which is where Sonon comes in.

Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le (EN) / Yoshimasa Hosoya (JP), is also a warrior hailing from Wutai who trained under Yuffie's father. His country's war with Shinra has led to his nationalist loyalty and a deep resentment for the company itself, which is part of the reason he's accompanying Yuffie to Midgar. This perfect team-up is best exemplified through their combat cooperation, known as Synergy.

Since Sonon cannot be controlled in battle, but he can be given orders, you'll be able to activate synergy with Yuffie if both of them have enough ATB charges built up. This synergy allows them to team up for special attacks, more easily stagger enemies, and perform synergized versions of certain attacks like Art of War and Windstorm. Both characters also have Limit Breaks, a staple of the Final Fantasy franchise. Once Yuffie takes enough damage, she'll unleash Bloodbath, dealing a large amount of damage in a furious flurry of blows. Same goes for Sono's Dance of the Dragon, using his staff to heavily damage his opponents. But if you still need more damage, you'll have to turn to Summon materia.

Image via Square Enix, Sony

We've already seen hints of the electrifying Ramuh, but this sneak peek showed the Summon in greater detail. Ramuh, the Lord of Levin, can use attacks like the lightning-summoning Voltaic Lance or the Ultimate storm-generating attack, Judgment Bolt. No matter what combination of attacks you choose, INTERmission looks to be an absolute blast when it comes to combat. But what about the story? That's where Avalanche HQ comes in.

Intergrade's take on Avalanche differs from Barret's splinter cell. The main branch is still anti-Shinra, but aims to use peaceful tactics to free Midgar citizens from the influences of the corporation. Avalanche HQ is working to make connections to Wutai by helping Yuffie and Sonon steal said experimental Materia. The HQ includes Zhijie [VA: Griffin Puatu (EN) / Akira Igarashi (JP)], a Wutai native living in Midgar who acts as Yuffie's guide; Nayo [VA: Ashley Boettcher (EN) / Akane Fujita (JP)], who ensures that Yuffie and Sonon have the IDs they need to safely enter Midgar; Billy Bob [VA: David Goldstein (EN) / Kenichi Hoshino (JP)], the oldest, most experienced, (and drunkest) member of HQ whose sly intelligence-gathering operations might surprise you; and Polk [VA: Daniel Amerman(EN) / Nobuyori Sagara (JP)], the youngest and newest member of Avalanche HQ who, when he's not being teased as the team's kid, passes the time playing the newest sensation: Fort Condor.

Image via Square Enix, Sony

Love it or hate it, the mini-game from the original Final Fantasy VII is back in INTERmission. The game of strategy sees two players deploying units -- Vanguard, Ranged, Defense -- against each other in order to both defend their own base and conquer the other. Based on a Shinra military campaign, the increasingly popular game is rumored to offer a rare Materia orb for anyone skilled enough to defeat the grandmaster. This reimagined mini-game looks way more engaging and interesting than the original mountain-top tower defense adventure, so stay tuned to hear more about it.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is releasing exclusively on the PS5 console on June 10, 2021.

Image via Square Enix, Sony

