‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Release Date Delayed

Fans have waited nearly 23 years for a remastered remake of the seminal classic Final Fantasy VII. That promised release was due to hit shelves this March, but it was not to be. We’ll have to wait a little longer.

But not too long! Delayed by just about a month due to quality reasons, Final Fantasy VII Remake will now arrive on April 10th instead of March 3rd. Not too bad considering that it’s been multiple decades since the initial release. Likely the only folks affected by this release date delay are the streamers who have already built their schedules around it or the Final Fantasy superfans who have done the same. If the extra month gives the dev team time to truly finish their polish and deliver a quality game, I’m all for it. However, I’m still a little hesitant to fully embrace this one since all we’ve seen is gameplay and cinematics from very, very early on in the story … is the remake going to be a Part I of a multi-part release or are we getting the whole shebang from Shinra to Sephiroth to Jenova? Time will tell.

To hold you over, you can check out the game’s epic trailer again.

Here’s the new date and the reason behind the delay:

A message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/NFYIQmytSa — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 14, 2020

Here’s the official synopsis as it stands now: