‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Shipping Early Due to Coronavirus

So I wished on a monkey’s paw to get my copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake early, the finger curled, and here we are. THR reports that the highly-anticipated game is shipping earlier than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game is shipping early in Europe and Australia while copies for the Americas are expected to ship sometime this week. This means that the game has a chance of arriving on gamers’ doorsteps before its official April 10th release date. Per the producer and the director:

“We had some hard decisions to make during the final few weeks before launch due to disruption to distribution channels caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the video game maker said in a statement attributed to the game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura. “These unique circumstances have made it very difficult to align timing of our global shipping. Our highest priority is that all of you, including those who live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia. As a result, there is a greater chance that some of you in these regions will now get a copy of the game prior to the worldwide release date of April 10.”

If you ordered a physical copy, there’s now a chance it’s going to arrive at your home before the release date. You may be wondering if it’s possible to spoil a game that’s not only a remake of a game that came out in 1997, but only covers the first chapters of the story. The statement continues:

“If you get the game early, please think of others and don’t spoil it for them. We know there are potential spoilers that have been out there for over two decades as the original Final Fantasy VII was released in 1997,” they said. “But Final Fantasy VII Remake is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone. All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves, and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to ensure that.”

You can count on me not to spoil the game! Now if I could please get it as soon as possible so I can get lost in the world of Midgar, I’d greatly appreciate it.