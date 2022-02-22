With a second season of content set to be released in a few weeks, it seems appropriate to look at the world of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and explore some tips and tricks that have been helping players enjoy better playthroughs all around. The Battle Royale spin-off is a prequel to the original Final Fantasy VII, set 30 years before the JRPG, and follows candidates for SOLDIER, a play by the Shinra Electric Power Company to strengthen their military.

The game can host up to 75 players per battlefield, who can join in groups of up to three or go it alone; it's a competitive world that only gets more so as the player progresses. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or are just now dipping your toes into its expansive waters, there is always something new to learn or try out, and the following list might be just what you need to make your experience of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier all the greater.

Practice Mode

Practice makes perfect, and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is no exception. Practice Mode allows players to explore game mechanics, test weapons, and experiment with Materia. This is also a chance to change the controls as you wish. Practice Mode is basically a training session; you cannot die while in Practice Mode, but it is a great place to revisit if you feel like you need to focus on a particular skill or style. While the tutorial mode of the game is played alone (and has a decent amount of information regarding the various mechanics of the game), all subsequent visits to the area will include other players; be prepared for joking around and general silliness, alongside practicing for actual gameplay.

Catching Other Players By Surprise

Because of the competitive nature of the game, catching other players by surprise is a great way to up your scores and advance; the best time to do this is to find players already engaged in combat, leaving them distracted and depleted. Following the sound of gunfire is a sure way to come upon some sort of fight, and crouching will lower the amount of sound you make. Of course, the reverse is true as well; always be sure to watch your back when in a fight, for another player might just take advantage of you when you’re at your most vulnerable. Be wary of players sneaking around, waiting for the opportunity to attack.

Be Careful Which Vehicle You Use

A variety of vehicles are at your disposal while playing this game, each of which comes with its own perks and downsides. Chocobos are large friendly birds that are quick and allow players to navigate tougher terrain, despite their weak attacks. They can be acquired at Chocobo Stops. Other modes of transportation are available as well, such as motorcycles and utility vehicles. Motorcycles allow players to attack with their melee weapons, which is as useful as it is entertaining. However, be careful when using vehicles other than Chocobos; an alert will pop for other players when these types of vehicles enter the area, meaning your enemies will have a fair amount of warning before you arrive.

Vary Your Weapon Usage

Regardless of what Style you choose, be prepared to fight both melee and long-range; having two types of weapons at your disposal is a great way to make sure you’re ready for whatever you might encounter in-game. Experiment with the variety of weapons available to you as a player and find which ones work best; Practice Mode is a great way to explore your options, without the threat of death from inexperience.

How to Deal with Damage

Cure Materia is a vital resource in this game, but casting takes time and leaves you open to attack. It does exactly what it sounds like; cures your wounds and restores HP. If you’ve chosen a Style that doesn’t come with any inherent healing benefits (ie: anything that isn’t the Monk), you’ll be relying on outside sources or spells to heal whatever damage you may incur. Finding places to hide and heal is essential, especially if you want to avoid being killed mid-animation. If you’re playing on a team, the ‘Raise’ Materia will revive your teammates if they fall, which is important if you plan on keeping everyone together. Protect is the last Materia that helps when it comes to damage; while it won’t cure your wounds or revive the dead, it can reduce the amount of damage you take during an attack.

Styles

There are five main Styles available to players during the game, including a sixth which will be added with the coming second season updates; each Style comes with its own unique Weapon, Trait, Ability, and a small variety of Skills.

The Warrior Style: This comes with a Sword, the Rush Ability, and the Fearless Charge Trait. Fearless Charge allows players to target enemies with a melee attack from a long distance, land more accurate blows, and create a temporary barrier while moving. The Rush Ability is basically a "dash" function; whatever direction your character is facing, you can dash forward a short distance. As you progress, you might decide the Rush Ability isn’t for you. In that case, the Punished Ability can be unlocked and swapped in, allowing your character a temporary boost in movement speed and melee attack range and damage. The Warrior Style is best for players that prefer up-close melee combat and is a great choice for those just starting out. However, this Style is best used with a controller, as a touchscreen makes it difficult to target enemies precisely.

The Sorcerer Style: This comes with a Stave, the Arcane Field Ability, and the Magic Boost Trait. This Style’s special Trait allows the player to increase the damage they deal with Materia; this can be done by upgrading weapons at vending machines. The Arcane Field Ability speeds up MP recovery and shortens the Materia cooldown, essentially enhancing your magic use. Trading in this Ability for the Trance Ability allows for a more powerful release of magic, at the cost of your speed. The best tip when playing the Sorcerer Style is to always be on the lookout for Materia; without it, you’ll be left without magic. A keen eye and practiced skill is the best way to make sure you can find Materia before other players beat you to it.

The Ninja Style: This skill comes with Shuriken, the Hide Ability, and the Acrobat Trait. The Ninja Style is weaker than some of the other Styles, but excels at speed and stealth. With the Acrobat Trait, escaping from tough situations is a breeze; the trait allows players to double-jump, making jumping walls and finding hard-to-reach places the Ninja’s specialty. Like the Rush Ability, the Hide Ability is exactly what it sounds like; players can become invisible for a short time, giving them a chance to escape or even sneak up on unsuspecting enemies. The Ninja Style is a great choice for more advanced players, or for those who are great at making quick decisions; while not as flashy as some of the other Styles, it’s a deadly weapon for those able to master it.

The Monk Style: This comes with Fists, the Manawall Ability, and the Inner Strength Trait. While it is a melee Style, like the Warrior Style, the Monk focuses more on rapid and repetitive attacks, and its special trait allows players the ability to regain some HP whenever they take damage. When their HP gets low enough, all of a player’s attacks will become Critical Hits. The Manawall Ability creates a damage-absorbing barrier in front of the player and can be traded in for the Chakra Field Ability, which heals poison and restores HP. Monks do best in close-range combat, where their quick attacks and HP restoration make them formidable opponents; be wary of long-range players, as you won’t have as much defense against them.

The Ranger Style: With the Ranger Style, you get a Dagger, the Arcane Field Ability, and the Ammunition Expert Trait. If you prefer long-range combat and the swagger of a gunslinger, this Style is for you. With a trait that offers reduced reload time and a boosted carrying capacity for ammo, this Style is great for those who enjoy attacking from afar. The Assess ability marks and reveals nearby enemies and hazards, making them easier to avoid (or stealthily attack). Like the Warrior Style, this Style is great for beginners. However, be sure to avoid melee attacks whenever possible; the Dagger that the Ranger starts out with isn’t much when it comes to close combat.

The Dragon Style will be released with the second season updates.

