Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's trial version will disappear from the PlayStation Store in a few days, giving players only a tiny window to hunt down Chaos and kill it. The demo, which is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5, allows players to try out the new Final Fantasy spin-off and fill up a survey to help developers shape the game. The idea is to use players’ feedback to create a game that’ll be memorable to fans of the franchise.

The trial version for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was released on June 17, after the game was initially revealed during the E3 2021. Unfortunately, Chaos attacked the trial version itself, with file corruption issues preventing players from booting up the demo. However, developer Team Ninja and publisher Square Enix quickly released a patch to fix things up, extending the trial version from June 24 to June 26.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new take on the Final Fantasy franchise, more focused on melee combat than RPG elements. Although the story of Stranger of Paradise is entirely original, players will face creatures coming from other Final Fantasy titles. So far, each main installment of the Final Fantasy franchise took place in their own universe, without a chronological progression. Nevertheless, the use of “Origin” in the new game’s name indicates we’ll get a story that might connect to every other Final Fantasy title.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The trial version will be available until this Saturday, June 26. Check out the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin announcement trailer below.

