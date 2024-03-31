The Big Picture Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within is a motion-capture animated movie from 2001 and an infamous box office flop.

Even though it failed financially, The Spirits Within is the first movie to extensively use motion capture technology.

By pushing artistic boundaries, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within laid the groundwork for future movies like The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and James Cameron's Avatar.

Poor Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within. Its production team poured enormous effort into a film that was a dire box office failure. After years of breaking ground in the video game space, The Spirits Within was the first time Square Co., the developers behind the revolutionary Final Fantasy game series, took a financial hit. The Spirits Within's $137M budget bombed by earning only $85M worldwide. The disappointment was severe enough that it temporarily put Square Co.'s merger with the Enix company in jeopardy. And where Square Co. became Square Enix, Square Pictures, the movie division hoping to produce more features, closed entirely.

It's a shame; The Spirits Within proved as groundbreaking as its video game brethren. It was the first film to translate motion capture performances into computer-generated animation. What's now common practice for video games and movies was unheard of, as was the amount of legwork put into Spirits Within. At the time, its astounding photorealism deceived some viewers into believing it was live-action. Simply put, there was nothing like it. Later movies might have popularized and perfected motion capture technology, but the industry has the niche flop that is The Spirits Within to thank for facilitating its usage in the first place.

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001) A scientist makes a last stand on Earth with the help of a ragtag team of soldiers against an invasion of alien phantoms. Release Date July 11, 2001 Director Hironobu Sakaguchi Cast Ving Rhames , Ming-Na Wen , Alec Baldwin , James Woods , Donald Sutherland Steve Buscemi , Peri Gilpin Runtime 106 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Al Reinert , Jeff Vintar , Hironobu Sakaguchi Budget $137 Million Studio(s) Square Pictures , Columbia Pictures Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Releasing

What Is ‘Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within’ About?

Directed by franchise creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within retains the games' primary themes: environmentalism, the afterlife, and biology and evolution, plus a quirky cast reminiscent of a Dungeons & Dragons party caught up in a large-scale adventure. Unlike the games, which occur in original fantasy worlds, The Spirits Within's action happens on Earth. Set in 2065, it follows Aki Ross (Ming-Na Wen), a scientist infected by mysterious alien beings called Phantoms (hence the title, The Spirits Within). Humanity is locked in a war with the Phantoms, who kill by extracting a person's spirit (also known as their Gaia). Even though Aki has contained the phantoms inside, it's only a matter of time before they overpower her human body. She and her mentor believe that gathering eight unique spirits will cure her infection. As a bonus, the spirits' cumulative force, if properly channeled, might wipe out the Phantom threat.

‘Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within’s Motion Capture Process

Close

Since the first Final Fantasy game hit the market in 1987, each installment made developmental leaps and bounds with their gameplay, character designs, and cut scenes. They applied cinematic principles to the latter, setting moods through camera framing and music cues. Hironobu Sakaguchi and his team approached Spirits Within with the same ambition. If one ignores the box office returns, they were successful. Although there's a disconnect between the characters' faces and the actors' vocal inflections (i.e., hearing distress but seeing a blank expression takes one out of the moment), the animation still looks remarkable. That's especially true considering that Spirits Within hit theaters in 2001. Characters overcome the uncanny valley because of the detailed design work: freckles, wrinkles, skin pores, liver spots, and veins. Aki's hair naturally shifts with her movements and environment. Their movements might not fully translate into a convincing living being, but they grow breathtakingly close.

Unlike modern motion-capture where the talent performs physically and aurally, The Spirits Within combines the voices of its all-star cast with the movements of other performers. A Time magazine piece described the then-groundbreaking process thusly:

"On a sound stage outside the city, actors wearing Ping-Pong balls all over their bodies run around in a circle of red-lit cameras. The cameras bounce signals off the balls and create a framework for the computer to replicate their bodies. This is called motion capture, and it tends to be used sparingly in video games to clone, say, the slam-dunk moves of an NBA player. In Fantasy, it's used for each one of the movie's estimated 1,500 shots in which any of its hundreds of characters move their body."

‘Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within’ Developed New Technology

Close

In 2003, two years after Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within bombed, the VFX team behind Andy Serkis's Gollum won a highly deserved Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The Spirits Within took things further by embracing motion-capture thoroughly across the entire film, with as much commitment to authenticity as Two Towers. Spirits Within took four years to make. As described by Animation World Network, "The film itself is composed of 1,327 shots. There are 141,964 frames, each of which took anywhere from 15 minutes to over 7 hours per frame to render. [...] Square Pictures stored 10 Terabytes of 3D and 5 Terabytes of 2D artwork. The roughly 200 people who worked on the film contributed about 120 person-years of work."

Additionally, Square Pictures’s research and development staff developed new technology — "over 100 plug-ins for Maya," a 3D animation software — and supervised hair and skin fiber details by hand. Aki's silky bobbed locks contained 60,000 strands, each animated individually or in bulk to evoke realistic movement. Square Pictures' VFX Supervisor Remo Balcells detailed the extensive process to Animation World Network:

"First, an actor would be motion-captured for the broad movement and blocking of a scene. Next, an animator would tweak that performance in Maya using an optimized set of data that had been reduced from the original mo-cap data. If the character had flowing clothes, like General Hein in his trench coat, or long hair, like Aki Ross, these objects would receive secondary animation through dynamics and keyframing. Lastly, the facial animation would be implemented. Technical directors and lead animators would create a set of sliders to control each element of the face, such as "Left Lower Eyelid Twitch" or "Purse Lips" in order to animate the performance while following along with video shot of the voice actors' performances."

That isn't counting the literal layers that went into the accurate cinematic lighting, the storage servers, and the computer RAM required to manage all this in the late 1990s. Translating motion-capture into convincing animation wasn't pushing a button and relaxing. Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within realized its capacity and potential before anyone else, and invented techniques at a level Hollywood wasn't yet ready to risk.

‘Final Fantasy’ Never Plays It Safe

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Such ambition didn’t necessarily doom the project. However, it ensured Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within blew astoundingly past its budget. "New funds had to be procured to help fund the rising cost of development for the realistically animated movie," Anime Dream reported, not to mention that fair "salaries for the staff had to be maintained." Not even Spirits Within's cast of 2000s household names — leading lady Ming-Na Wen, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames, Steve Buscemi, Peri Gilpin, and Donald Sutherland — tempted enough viewers into theaters. Despite Square Co.'s hopes, the only other feature-length film to bear the franchise name was Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. As the title implies, Advent Children continues the story of Final Fantasy VII, Square Co.'s most influential project — a safe financial return.

Although The Spirits Within's script lacks tonal consistency and thematic compactness, the level of boundary-pushing artistry skews these gaps positively and renders it a time capsule worthy of appreciation. The visual scope — outer space, strange planets, dreamscapes — is beautiful to behold, and the thesis realizes core Final Fantasy ideas: that Earth has a spirit that must live in harmony with its inhabitants.

Upon release, Spirits Within had defenders as staunch as Roger Ebert. Director Hironobu Sakaguchi was satisfied with the final product. Regardless of The Spirits Within's commercial reception, playing things safe is something Square Enix can never be accused of. Each game levels up its goals or breaks with tradition by experimenting. Even now, their newest release, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, plays with parallel dimensions instead of retelling Final Fantasy VII beat-for-beat. Much like The Spirits Within, sometimes these enterprises work; sometimes, they generate critique. Square Enix's refusal to rest on their laurels deserves respect, even when their undertakings don't make money. What other failure is as impressive as this one?

