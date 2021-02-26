Final Fantasy VII Remake proves a strange truth about the video game medium that just isn't true about cinema: The remakes tend to be just as good, if not better! This 2020 PlayStation 4 overhaul of the classic JRPG Final Fantasy VII, originally released for PlayStation in 1997, has received tons of critical acclaim in its re-realization of what's arguably the franchise's best creative vision. And now, per Sony's February 25, 2021 State of Play event, a re-re-realization is coming to PlayStation 5! And it's getting a brand spankin' new title to boot: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Like other recent PS4-to-PS5 upgrades (i.e. God of War), the game will feature boosted visuals and the ability to toggle between a graphics mode that favors the best visual fidelity with less emphasis on frame rate, and a performance mode that favors 60 FPS no matter what. The game will also now have interactivity with the PS5's special haptic feedback-utilizing controller, and allow the player to craft customisable looks in a new Photo Mode. Best of all? If you currently own Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 but have been playing it on PS5, you'll get this next-gen upgrade for free when it drops in June!

Image via Square Enix

Except for one key component: A new episode featuring a new playable character, Yuffie Kisaragi, will have to be purchased separately for folks upgrading from FFVII Remake, but for folks who will be buying FFVII Remake Intergrade (FFVIIRI?!) on PS5 for the first time, her episode comes with it already (this also means that folks who are only playing the game on PS4 will not get her episode). Yuffie is a ninja tasked with infiltrating Midgar to sabotage the evil Shinra Electric Power Company, and there will be a ton of new combat and narrative to go along with her chapter.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comes to PlayStation 5 June 10, 2021. Check out the trailer, featuring new character Yuffie, below, alongside a trailer boasting the remaster's new features.

