After two years away from the world of Eorzea, Noctis is returning with his Regalia for another adventure with the Warriors of Light. The Final Fantasy XV crossover event, "A Nocturne for Heroes," comes back to Final Fantasy XIV on September 13, featuring a special event quest with a themed boss fight, some cosmetics, and the Regalia itself as a mount.

This will be only the second chance players have had since the event originally launched in 2019 to complete the quest and get all of the FFXV-related goodies involved. The special event quest sees the Warrior of Light enlisted by Kipih Jakkya, a reporter for an in-universe tabloid, to help investigate a mysterious man in black with a strange vehicle. Upon finding out it's Noctis, you agree to help him repair the broken down Regalia so he can get back to his home in Eos. It's a fun little storyline that ends with a unique boss fight based on a battle in FFXV.

RELATED: The Life Lessons You Learn Playing 'Final Fantasy IV'

In order to start the first quest, you'll first need to reach level 50 and complete the main story of A Realm Reborn before you can speak with Kipih Jakkya in Ul'dah. Upon completing the questline, you'll earn a full set of Noctis' clothing for glamour, allowing you to play the part of FFXV's hero. The big attraction, of course, is the Ironworks Vendor located in the Golden Saucer. Once you're done gallivanting around Eorzea with your new pal, you'll be able to purchase his car from the vendor for 200,000 MGP. The Regalia Type-G is, to date, the only four-person mount, allowing for a light party to travel together in style. The vendor also sells Noctis' hairstyle and a Triple Triad of the Lucian Prince himself, among other things.

FFXIV has seen a large swell of players recently, so this is a great opportunity to experience some limited content for the first time. If you weren't around in 2019, or you just want to relive the quest with Noctis, September 13 through October 18 is your second chance to take advantage of this event.

KEEP READING: Is 'Pokemon's Success Holding it Back?

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: John Mulaney and Seth Meyers Candidly Discuss Mulaney’s Intervention and Eventful Year "Fred [Armisen] was serious. Do you know how off-putting that is?"

Read Next