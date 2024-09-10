The anticipation for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is running high. While the story of the Menendez brothers is well known, it makes for a great true-crime story that fans enjoy picking apart over and over. Under Murphy and Brennan’s meticulous lens, the audience might get a new insight into the horrors and twists of this case.

Netflix unveiled the final trailer for the upcoming series that gives us a peek inside the twisted relationships the family shared, elaborating on the perversion of the Menendez parents and how they treated their kids. The real-life brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez and the trailer also gives us an insight into the state of mind of both the brothers.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will chronicle the infamous case that took the world by storm and in return ask the audiences: Who are the real monsters? The twisted case of the Menendez brothers, who killed their parents, perfectly aligns with the theme as, during the case, the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune. However, the brothers claimed that their actions were motivated by the fear from a “lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.” To date, the brothers remain adamant about their claim as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The Team Behind ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

The series is backed by an immense pool of talents, including Javier Bardem as José Menendez, Chloë Sevigny as Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne, and Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson. Further rounding off the cast are Leslie Grossman, Dallas Roberts, Paul Adelstein, Jason Butler Harner, Enrique Murciano, Michael Gladis, Drew Powell, Charlie Hall, Gil Ozeri, Jeff Perry, Tessa Auberjonois, Tanner Stine, Larry Clarke, Jade Pettyjohn, Marlene Forte, and Vicki Lawrence.

The series is written by Murphy, David McMillan, Todd Kubrak, Brennan, and Reilly Smith. The directors include Brennan, Max Winkler, Paris Barclay, Michael Uppendahl, and Carl Franklin. The executive producers include Murphy, Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, David McMillan, Louise Shore, Carl Franklin, Bardem, Barclay, Uppendahl, and Winkler.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts on September 19. Meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer above.

