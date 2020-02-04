Final Oscar Predictions, Including a ‘Parasite’ Shocker – ‘For Your Consideration’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider offer their final Oscar predictions in all 24 categories, and if you think they agree on everything, think again.

Scott thinks Parasite will make history on Sunday night, while Jeff thinks its Best Picture hopes are history, which leaves Perri as the all-important tiebreaker. Things get so heated that engineer Cody Hall has to employ the use of a split-screen. Is Jeff not giving the Academy enough credit, or has Scott spent too much time on the campaign trail with director Bong Joon-ho?

Meanwhile, Perri watched most of the nominated short films and offers her educated analysis of those three categories, while Jeff thinks that 1917 will edge out Ford v Ferrari in the sound categories, which can make or break your ballot just as easily as the shorts.

This is the penultimate episode of #ColliderFYC this season, and it’s remarkable to look back at where the race started — with the presumption that The Irishman was the movie to beat this year. Cut to a few months later, and I don’t even think it was mentioned in this episode. The same can be said for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was once presumed to be the frontrunner for Best Picture, but now may go home empty-handed outside of Brad Pitt’s all-but-assured Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Watch the gang run down every category before the big night on February 9, and be sure to tune in for our Oscar recap show, in which the FYC gang will try to make sense of the Academy’s choices. Meanwhile, the Collider.com crew will be covering Hollywood’s biggest night, so be sure to check out what Adam Chitwood and Matt Goldberg have to say about the race throughout the night.

Share your own Oscar predictions in the comments section below, or on YouTube. And if you haven't seen one of the Best Picture contenders, head over to ArcLight Cinemas, which has been a terrific partner this season.