Olan Rogers, the creator of TBS/Adult Swim's Final Space, announced on Twitter today that his beloved show is coming to an end. The good news, however, is that it will receive a third and final season. And that season will be available on Netflix soon.

"Have some good news and some bad news for you. GOOD NEWS is S3 of Final Space is coming to Netflix September 16th! BAD NEWS is S3 will be the last season of the show."

Attached to the Tweet is some beautiful artwork from the show as well as a link to a goodbye video that Rogers recorded. So far on Twitter, there are thousands of people showing support for Rogers and expressing sadness about the end of the show.

The video that Rogers recorded gets pretty emotional at certain points. He spends a little more than seven minutes talking about the highs and lows of creating the show. At one point, he even breaks down into manly, emotional tears when discussing how much of his own heart and soul he put into the production. He also hinted at another piece of good news for fans to look forward to: video games! Apparently, he's been working behind the scenes to develop two video games modeled after the franchise. One is being destined for consoles (no word yet on whether that will be also available on PC) and the other is a VR game. He didn't go into any more detail than that, but he did say that he has played both of them, so apparently, production is pretty far along.

Right now, you can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of Final Space with an HBO Max subscription. The third season will be available on Netflix on September 16. Check out Rodgers' tweet below.

