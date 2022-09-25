If you were wondering where Final Space has gone, creator Olan Rogers has bad news for you. In a recently released statement on Twitter, the animated series creator revealed that Warner Bros Discovery is removing the series from all platforms for a tax write-off.

Sharing the news with fans, Rogers wrote, "Five years of my life, three seasons of TV. Blood, sweat, and tears… became a tax write-off for the network who owns Final Space.” Netflix currently airs the series however Rogers reveals that when the license will expire the streamer too will take it down, “and then it will be gone forever.” He further divulged currently there are no more physical copies of Season 1 and 2 and that “no physical copies of Season 3 were ever made.” So if you have a copy, hold on tight, that’s the only way the show is going to exist henceforth.

Final Space has joined a long list of projects that Warner Bros Discovery has axed since CEO David Zaslav and his regime has taken over the studio; most notable in the exodus was the Leslie Grace-led superhero feature Batgirl, which was made on a $90 million budget and was near completion in post-production. The tragedy of being a tax write-off is the fact that the features’ footage can never be sold in any format afterward. Given, there are no further physical copies available for Final Space, once it is taken down fans will likely not see their favorite characters in any form of media ever again. Olan revealed that he’s still “trying to process how this feels, and it’s been hard because it’s just so absurd.”

Image via TBS

RELATED: 'Final Space' Ending With Season 3, Creator Olan Rogers Confirms

Rogers admits he understands that this decision is “just business,” but also affirmed that Final Space will “always be personal to me. I will not give up on this story of these characters, I will not stop fighting.” Rogers also acknowledged the fan's campaign for saving the series with #renewfinalspace, he said, “It’s a banner that you all have been waving, and it’s a rallying cry I can stand behind while I continue into this long dark night chasing an ending for this story.” The series was canceled before the Warner Bros and Discovery merger, however, it's the latest in the tax write-off casualty from the studio.

Final Spaces follows Gary Goodspeed a dim-witted, good-hearted astronaut who, while working off his final sentence aboard the prison spacecraft Galaxy One, encounters a mysterious planet-destroying alien. He ends up befriending him and naming him Mooncake and later discovers that they are being pursued by the sinister villain Lord Commander. Gary and Mooncake then embark on a quest to save the universe – all the while trying to uncover the secrets surrounding Final Space, a bizarre realm where the universe ends.

You can currently watch Final Space on Netflix, and check Rogers' comments and the Season 3 trailer below: