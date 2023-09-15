At the recently concluded 2023 Venice Film Festival, one of the standout appearances of the Italian celebration of films was the star-studded period piece, Finally Dawn (2023). Directed by Saverio Costanzo, Finally Dawn is set against the backdrop of 1950s Italy, telling a tale of hubris and fame in the world of filmmaking. The film primarily looks at the story's events through the lens of Mimosa (Rebecca Antonaci), a young Roman woman who hopes to be cast as an extra in a big-budget Hollywood production being filmed in Italy. She unwittingly becomes involved with a fading actress, a charismatic art dealer, and other larger-than-life figures in a thrilling mystery storyline. Though the primary plot of Mimosa's story is fictitious, Finally Dawn also lies in the shadows of a real-life mystery with the death of a young Italian woman named Wilma Montesi, whose case is still unsolved to this very day. To learn more about the Venice Film Festival Golden Lion nominee, as well as its cast, director, clips, and more, here is everything we know so far about Finally Dawn.

When Is 'Finally Dawn' Coming Out?

Though Finally Dawn is completed, plans for an international release date have not yet been announced. Finally Dawn premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2023, where the film became eligible for the prestigious Golden Lion Award. The winner of that prize would up being Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein-inspired film Poor Things, but the fact that it was chosen to compete for the famed award certainly marks Finally Dawn out as a noteworthy film.

Where Can You Watch 'Finally Dawn'?

With no release date set yet at the time of this writing, we also don't know what format Finally Dawn will be released in if and when it finds international distribution. Should Finally Dawn become eligible for consideration for accolades like the Academy Awards, it will need to have at least a limited theatrical run just to be considered. If not, then a streaming release could also be likely if streamers like Netflix, Prime Video, and beyond are interested in snatching up Finally Dawn's distribution rights. Once Finally Dawn secures a release date and distributor, then the format the film will be released in should be much clearer, so stay tuned for more.

Does 'Finally Dawn' Have a Trailer?

While an official trailer for Finally Dawn has not yet been released, two clips were released online ahead of the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The first clip, listed above, sees Mimosa have her first proper introduction to the eccentric characters the film will follow. The first is the charismatic actress and socialite Josephine Esperanto (Lily James), who appears to be taking Mimosa under her passive-aggressive wing. Driving the car is Josephine's friend and art dealer Rufus Priori (Willem Dafoe), an Italian-American who also doubles as Josephine's translator when talking to Mimosa. Also present in the car, though not nearly as talkative, is Sean Lockwood (Joe Keery).

The second clip for Finally Dawn is quite a bit lengthier, showcasing Mimosa getting ready to get on the set of this Egyptian epic she'll be starring in. Unlike the first clip, the second is primarily all in Italian. After having a lengthy conversation with the film's makeup artist, Mimosa is led to an elaborate and bustling set recreating the majesty of Egypt. As Mimosa takes her place, she is getting unflattering looks and sneers from some of the film's more experienced cast members.

What Is 'Finally Dawn' About?

The official plot synopsis for Finally Dawn reads as follows:

"In 1950’s Cinecittà, a young girl becomes the lead in a journey of self-discovery through the course of one long, eventful night."

Who's Starring in Finally Dawn?

Image via Fremantle

Finally Dawn will be the feature film debut of Rebecca Antonaci, who will be playing the young and naive character of Mimosa. Prior to scoring the lead role in the star-studded Finally Dawn, Antonaci also appeared in Italian television programs like Luce dei tuoi occhi and Don Matteo. Starring opposite Antonaci as her mentor and rival Josephine Esperanto is Lily James, whose current career is in a far better place than the character she is portraying. James is best known for her diverse array of lead performances including Disney's Cinderella remake, Baby Driver, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Also part of the cast is iconic actor Willem Dafoe, who had a pretty amazing week at the Venice Film Festival since he stars in both Finally Dawn and Poor Things. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star will be playing the art dealer Rufus Priori, which gave Dafoe the chance to showcase his ability to speak Italian fluently thanks to his marriage to Giada Colagrande. Another cast member attached is Joe Keery, who is best known for his breakout role as Steve Harrington in Netflix's Stranger Things. The lead cast is rounded out by Rachel Sennott, who has become a rising star in the industry after memorable parts in Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bottoms.

The rest of the cast includes Alba Rohrwacher (The Lost Daughter), Anna Manuelli (Pezzi unici), Paul Boche (Rogue Heroes), Sofia Panizzi (Chiara Lubich - L'amore vince tutto), Fabiola Morabito (A colpi di pedali), Alexia Murray (House of Gucci), Benjamin Stender (That Dirty Black Bag), Gabriele Falsetta (Vostro onore), and Carmen Pommella (The Hand of God).

Who's Making 'Finally Dawn'?

Image via Fremantle

Finally Dawn is directed and written by Saverio Costanzo. The Italian filmmaker is best known for his work on Private, In Memory of Me, and The Solitude of Prime Numbers. Costanzo is also credited with directing a total of 70 episodes for the hit series In Treatment. Executive producing Finally Dawn is In Treatment executive producer Olivia Sleiter. The rest of the crew is rounded out by composer Massimo Martellotta (Italia 1982 - Una storia azzurra), cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name), production designer Laura Pozzaglio (Four to Dinner), and art director Romolo Pompa (Vicini di casa).

Who Is Wilma Montessi?

The tragic true story of Wilma Montessi is a large component of Finally Dawn, though those looking to see how the event factors into the film will have to wait until it is available to those outside the Venice Film Festival. Wilma Montessi's body was found off Ostia, Italy, and her death was quickly ruled as an accidental drowning. Months later, in a case of fact being stranger than fiction, an Italian magazine alleged that Montessi was murdered for her connection to a drug and sex-trafficking ring led by Italy's elite. The allegations created a viral media circus around Montessi's death that ultimately led to numerous brick walls, leaving the circumstances around the woman's death a mystery to this very day.