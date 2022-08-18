Critically acclaimed actors Willem Dafoe and Lily James have joined the cast of Finalmente L’alba, an upcoming independent drama film which will be directed by Saverio Constanzo, according to an exclusive report from Deadline.

Alongside Dafoe and James, Rebecca Antonac is also attached to the project with Rachel Sennott as well. As for the information about the roles that the set actors will play, no details have not been disclosed yet. Little information is known about the film's plot other than the title's translation meaning Finally Dawn. More details about the film will likely be revealed as production on the feature continues.

As information about the film is being kept under wraps, it is reported that production of Finalmente L’alba is set to begin in Italy later this month. More information about the project will likely be revealed as it inches closer to its release. Despite the secretive nature of the film, with both talents attached to the upcoming project, fans of the two actors have a new film to keep an eye on when it eventually releases in the near future.

Image via Nexo Digital

Dafoe has previously received four Academy Award nominations for his performances in films such as Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, The Florida Project, and At Eternity's Gate. The actor is fondly remembered by many for his iconic performance as the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man from 2002 before reprising the role of the maniacal villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year. Dafoe recently appeared in this year's critically acclaimed film The Northman where he played as Heimir the Fool. Alongside Finalmente L’alba, other upcoming films Dafoe is set to star in include Dead for a Dollar, directed by Walter Hill, and Wes Anderson's Asteroid City.

James recently co-starred alongside Sebastian Stan in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy as real-life figure Pamela Anderson, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She also previously played in Disney's live-action remake of Cinderella as the titular character and is set to star in Shekhar Kapur's upcoming romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do with It? alongside Emma Thompson.

Due to the film's status in pre-production, no release date for Finalmente L’alba has been set yet. Check out our interview with James about her role in Pam & Tommy below: