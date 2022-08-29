Italian director Saverio Costanzo's newest feature, titled Finalmente L'alba, has officially begun production in Italy. After a handful of big-name stars signed onto the project, Costanzo was keeping the plot of the movie, as well as the actors' characters, under wraps until filming was underway. Recently, the director was forthcoming with details for his film in an exclusive interview with Variety, revealing the film will take place in the 1950s on the set of a swords and sandals picture in Rome.

Following the initial casting announcements for Willem Dafoe, Lily James, Rachel Sennott, Stranger Things' Joe Keery, and Italian newcomer Rebecca Antonaci, Costanzo disclosed that Finalmente L'alba, translated to Finally, Dawn Has Come, will take place over the course of one long, demanding night. Set on location in Rome during the '50s, later known as Hollywood on the Tiber, this "high-end costume drama" follows Antonaci as an inexperienced and aspiring Italian actress, who goes to the Cinecittà Studios for an audition to be an extra. Antonaci's character is young and set to be engaged to a man she doesn't love, pressured by her family for his wealth and security. The infinite hours that follow at her audition find Antonaci on an intense self-discovering journey as she's thrust into the ambitious world of Hollywood.

The origins of Finalmente L'alba, written and directed by Costanzo, are both of the glamorous and ever-changing scene of old Hollywood following World War II, when classic films like 1953's Roman Holiday, starring Audrey Hepburn, as well as many "sword and sandal" films like Elizabeth Taylor's big-budget Cleopatra were filmed. The director revealed that Antonaci's character is actually inspired by a real-life young woman by the name of Wilma Montesi:

This whole story, this long night that is being recounted, takes place right before the killing of Wilma Montesi... This was the first case of murder of a young woman, that prompted a media frenzy in Italy... She represented a purity that Italy subsequently lost. She was the starting point when I began writing this film. So that is the context. Wilma Montesi is part of the first building block of this film.

James will be playing Josephine Esperanto, a child actress who's been in Hollywood her whole life. With the film being set on the precipice of a new American cinema, Josephine finds herself struggling with her talent and who she is as an actress. "She is a tragic and very feminine; very seductive character," grappling with her own identity within the confines of a Hollywood production. James is well-known for her role in Disney's 2015 live-action adaptation of Cinderella, and for her starring role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Most recently James was seen completely transformed in Hulu's biopic series Pam & Tommy where she portrayed Pamela Anderson.

Keery will play a fresh face on the silver screen, Sean Lockwood. Costanzo says Keery will play three different characters within the film as "an American soldier whom he portrays in a film in which the soldier is among those who free Rome from the Germans," a Mesopotamian prince in the Egyptian swords and sandals picture that Antonaci's character auditions for, and himself. As they all do, Lockwood will undergo a transformative experience throughout the night, facing his own insecurities. Keery is best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Alongside Sean, Sennott will play the Egyptian princess and is also new to the Hollywood scene. The two represent a brand-new way of acting that Josephine is trying to come to terms with, as the '50s is giving way to a new decade. Sennott is a rising talent after her breakout role in Emma Seligman's feature debut dramedy Shiva Baby, and her most recent part in the comedy slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies. Dafoe will portray Rufus Priori, an American art gallerist who befriends Josephine. His character serves as the "Charon, [the boatman of Hades]," who will guide the cast through the long night. Dafoe is well-known for a number of credits including Spider-Man and The Lighthouse.

Finalmente L'alba is produced by Wildside's Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa. Costanzo, who wrote and directed, previously directed 2004's Private and 2014's Hungry Hearts starring Adam Driver. With production now underway, there's currently no release date available.