The Apple Plus science-fiction film, Finch, starring the phenomenal national treasure that is Tom Hanks, is a tale both heartwarming and tragic. Yet another post-apocalyptic film, this time the cataclysm caused by a solar flare, pits one man, his robot, and his dog against the American wasteland and its leftover inhabitants. But the unorthodox ending has left some viewers scratching their heads. Fear not. Collider is here to clear up any Finch-related misconceptions.

Let’s start with a brief recap of the events leading up to the film’s finale. Before the apocalypse, Finch (Hanks) was a robotics engineer, which allowed him to make his own companions out of spare parts after the flare. His first work, Dewey, was a rolling helper-bot, not unlike some of the droids in Star Wars. But his second is a sentient A.I., eventually named Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones), who is created for the sole purpose of taking care of Finch’s dog, Goodyear, after he dies. That’s right – man finally accomplishes the long sought-after dream of artificial intelligence in order to have someone to look after a guy’s dog. Hey, it’s the least we could do for man’s best friend.

Actually, Finch’s motivations run a bit deeper than that. You see, a while back, Finch hid and stood by at a grocery store while a woman and her daughter were gunned down by another scavenger. After the coast was clear, he found Goodyear as a pup inside the little girl’s backpack. So, aside from the dog being one of Finch’s only beloved companions, his protection of Goodyear is, no doubt, partially formed from the guilt he feels about not stepping in to help the dog’s previous caretakers. Another reason for Jeff’s hasty creation is the fact that Finch is dying. He coughs up blood throughout the movie as a sign of his condition. The condition itself is something of a mystery, other than various books that Finch owns covering topics from ionizing radiation to UV exposure. So, a healthy presumption would be that Finch is dying from radiation caused by the solar flare. Finch even goes so far as to show Jeff how dangerous the UV rays are to himself and to Goodyear by exposing his arm to the Sun, which instantly causes it to sizzle and burn.

Image Via Apple TV

Soon after creating the A.I., a massive dust storm forces Finch and company to vacate their St. Louis base and hit the road. The destination: Sunny California! San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to be exact. Why? It’s where Finch’s absentee father wrote to him via postcard and the site at which they were to meet one day. Throughout the RV road trip, Finch tries to get Goodyear and Jeff to bond, but it isn’t an easy task. Goodyear is untrusting of anyone other than Finch. He refuses to take commands from the robot, much less play fetch with him. Still, Jeff learns and evolves greatly along the way. Finch teaches him to drive, find vacant buildings in which to scavenge for supplies and food, and even to jack up an RV when it gets a flat. Jeff even has a dream at one point. This is true artificial intelligence, a lifeform bound in a metal body with real hopes and feelings, the dream of John McCarthy and Isaac Asimov. Built to take care of a dog.

Once the party gets close to their destination, a dashboard UV monitor announces that UV radiation is low and non-critical. Finch is asleep in the back when this happens, and Jeff pretty much ignores it. Until a butterfly splats against the RV’s windshield. When another butterfly flies past, Jeff hard brakes the RV, and shows Finch the splattered remains of the insect. Apparently, there are now habitable parts of the world where the Sun doesn’t fry you like a vampire. Finch takes the opportunity to enjoy some time outside, eating lunch and basking in the sun. He dons a white leisure suit and tries, once more, to teach Finch to play fetch with Goodyear. Finally, the dog responds. It is only now, when Finch can finally see that the pair will be alright without him that Finch retires into the RV and lets go of his earthly shackles. He dies peacefully in bed, knowing that Goodyear has a proper guardian to take over his responsibilities.

Image Via Apple TV

After Finch dies, Jeff throws him a proper Viking funeral, as Finch had revealed to him that the meaning of his name, according to his mother, was one born of Viking blood. The carcass is wrapped in sheets and set aflame on a pyre. It is a proper send-off for Finch, honoring him as a warrior and caretaker of lesser creatures. After this, Jeff becomes a bit lost. He’s not sure how to carry on without Finch. But then he focuses on what Finch would do in his place, were he still alive. He feeds the dog, who regards the robot as his new caretaker and friend. Then he fixes up the RV for the remainder of their journey and sets off for the Golden Gate Bridge. The final moments of the movie show Jeff and Goodyear happily walking along the bridge, which is now host to a plethora of plant life, which Finch had previously said had been scorched by the sun and impossible to grow anymore. Jeff notices that people have left various messages and letters to their loved ones, clipped to the sides of the bridge. He picks one up which states the location where the people who left it could be found. Jeff asks Goodyear if he thinks they’re still there. “Only one way to find out,” Jeff replies to his own query. Jeff pins Finch’s postcard from his father to the bridge, sporting a new drawing of Finch, Jeff, and Goodyear on its surface, clearly drawn by Jeff in honor of his friends. Then Jeff and Goodyear walk off together, to seek a new home.

The ending of the movie is bittersweet, leaving the audience with a pang of sadness as Finch passed away before he could see the bridge for himself, which he had clearly always wanted, and yet hopeful that the world is rebounding from its desolate apocalyptic condition. And of course, we are glad that Jeff and Goodyear connected and optimistic that they will be just fine as they carry on after FInch's death.

