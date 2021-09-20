Following the release of the first poster last week, Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Tom Hanks' latest film in Finch. The film, which hails from Amblin Entertainment, was bought by Apple earlier this summer from Universal Studios. A similar move happened last year with another of Hanks' features in the war drama Greyhound.

If the trailer is any indication, Finch looks to be an intriguing combination of Wall-E and The Martian, where Finch (Hanks) must survive in the fallout of a solar flare that has left him the last man on Earth. He soon befriends an adorable dog and builds an android named Jeff to assist in his journey. The unlikely trio is heading out west beyond the mountains to avoid the chaos from the devastating storms, and in their travels encounter severe heat, a barren world, and other potential survivors. The trailer hits the sweet spot between emotion and comedy, a tone that audiences already know the iconic Hanks can nail. The film also stars Caleb Landry Jones as the voice of Jeff.

Miguel Sapochnik (Repo Men, Game of Thrones) serves as the film's director, based on an original screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Legendary director Robert Zemeckis serves as a producer, re-teaming Hanks with his Forrest Gump and Cast Away director. The project began filming all the way back in February of 2019 under the early title of BIOS. The project made it on the 2017 'Black List,' an annual rundown of a year's most well-received and liked screenplays that haven't been greenlit. Universal originally had it set for release last October, though the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays until its eventual purchase with Apple.

Finch will land on Apple TV+ globally on November 5. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Finch:

In “Finch,” a man, a robot, and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

