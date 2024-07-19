The Big Picture Find Me Falling's comedic aspects fall flat, but the film boasts beautiful cinematography and some effective plot twists.

The chemistry between Harry Connick Jr. and Agni Scott is underwhelming, making for a boring romance.

The film often mishandles its serious subject matter of mental health and suicide.

The second feature from writer, director, and producer Stelana Kliris, Find Me Falling is a Cyprus-set rom-com that is, unfortunately, lacking in both rom and com. Following a washed-up American singer (Harry Connick Jr.) as he tries to start a new life overseas — where he is apparently a renowned one-hit wonder — the story, like its protagonist, moves slowly and unenthusiastically, culminating in a half-hearted romance and a grim subplot that feels out of place in the film's alleged genre. However, while Find Me Falling is unlikely to become a Netflix classic, its beautiful cinematography, catchy original songs, and strong ensemble performances may keep the project from falling completely into obscurity.

What Is 'Find Me Falling' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Find Me Falling stars Harry Connick Jr. as the gloomy ex-rockstar John Allman, who flees to Cyprus to escape the disappointment of his failed comeback album. A scruffy loner described by his agent as a “musical icon” and a “sex god,” John lacks the enthusiasm to deserve either title, and his sullen demeanor is only amplified by the fact that he lives on a cliff-side property that is a certified “suicide hotspot.” Throughout the movie, this dark subplot weaves in and out of the story as John tries to reconnect to his music and encounters loves old and new, including old flame Sia (Agni Scott) and the rebellious young singer, Melina (played by promising up-and-comer Ali Fumiko Whitney). When Cyprus and its locals offer John more than he bargained for, he has to decide what kind of person he wants to be, and if there are some things worth sticking around for.

Harry Connick Jr. and Agni Scott's Romance Is Underwhelming

Image via Netflix

While Find Me Falling largely centers on the relationship between old flames John and Sia, the romance itself is largely disappointing. We don’t even know Sia exists until John unexpectedly runs into her, so we have no reason to understand, let alone care, that he may have just re-encountered the love of his life. As the movie goes on, there are no flashbacks to John and Sia’s past to get us invested in their relationship, and what does transpire between them is largely left up to the imagination. They share a few chaste kisses and there are some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it PG flashes of a lustful night between them, but other than that, we really don’t get to know them as a couple, and it lowers the stakes of their precarious romance.

Regarding the chemistry between the two leads, there isn't a whole lot. Connick Jr.'s performance is largely one-note and doesn't stray much from his character's melancholic origins, even as he tries to woo his lover. Agni Scott's character is similarly subdued, but she does effectively portray a quiet longing and hurt that her counterpart can never seem to achieve.

'Find Me Falling' Mishandles Its Serious Subject Matter

Image via Netflix

Despite its leisurely pacing and lukewarm romance, Find Me Falling is largely inoffensive. However, the film’s handling of mental health and suicide occasionally teeters towards carelessness. Firstly, it's worth mentioning that the filmmakers' intentions are obviously good. Writer and director Stelana Kliris was inspired by a news story about an Australian man who lived near a suicide hotspot and talked many a weary soul off the ledge. She wondered what this story would be like if a disgruntled misanthrope were the one tasked with such a hardship, and thus John Allman, and Find Me Falling, were born.

Where the film falters is not in its willingness to explore harsh realities, but rather in its attempts to infuse these situations with levity. The film’s inaugural suicide finds a young man, whom John basically accuses of being a nosy fan, standing desolately on the side of the cliff before jumping to his death. John is obviously horrified, but the subsequent conversation with the police officer (Tony Demetriou) effectively spins this event as a quirky island happening that, as we soon learn, happens quite often. At one point, John himself stands on the cliff, remembering the cheers of adoring crowds as he looks over the edge, hinting at a deeper internal struggle. However, this moment is never touched on again. A handful of other people approach the cliff-side throughout Find Me Falling, and are, more often than not, met by John with an air of “Oh for God’s sake, another one?!” In the film’s third act, however, he does learn to handle these situations more delicately, and is shown to be a caring and empathetic person. Nevertheless, the movie’s generally blasé attitude towards suicide, including some misplaced, cutesy jokes about “jumping” versus “falling” in love, may be enough to leave some viewers with a bad taste in their mouths.

'Find Me Falling' Has Effective Plot Twists and Gorgeous Cinematography

Close

On a positive note, director Stelana Kliris and Director of Photography Stephan Metzner make ample use of Cyprus’ stunning scenery, with sweeping drone shots highlighting the crystal blue waters and rich architecture of the country. This makes Find Me Falling a fairly easy watch, because even when the plot drags, the soft lighting and dreamy views are effective on their own. Likewise, the cinematography spotlights Cypriot culture, including a brief scene in which John samples an array of mouthwatering traditional dishes that are shot artfully from above with as much care as the landscapes. Kliris also orchestrates a handful of effective plot twists throughout her film, offering some shocking yet believable surprises that give the story some much-needed energy, and there are a few gags that help nudge the movie toward the comedy category.

All in all, Find Me Falling is a well-meaning and beautifully shot, but ultimately forgettable rom-com that largely seems like an excuse to have Harry Connick Jr. play guitar (which he does well), and look broody and hot in Cyprus (which he also does well). Try as it might to tackle complex themes and serve up some steamy romance, both endeavors fall flat and will likely leave audiences underwhelmed. Much like Sia's mother, who is living out her days in Cyprus and waiting impatiently for death, you may enjoy the beautiful journey of watching Find Me Falling, but simultaneously find yourself looking forward to its impending end.

REVIEW Find Me Falling (2024) 'Find Me Falling's romance and message fall short, making for an underwhelming, but visually stunning watch. 5 10 Pros Cyprus offers a beautiful landscape, showcased through artful cinematography.

The ensemble cast boasts some strong performances. Cons The romance between John and Sia feels rushed and underdeveloped.

Harry Connick's performance is largely one-note.

The film doesn't do justice to its exploration of mental health struggles.

Find Me Falling is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. starting July 19.

WATCH ON NETFLIX