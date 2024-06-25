The Big Picture Harry Connick Jr. returns in rom-com Find Me Falling, seeking lost love on the stunning island of Cyprus.

With a shirtless beach scene and dreamy scenery, this film promises to captivate audiences this summer.

Director Stelana Kliris brings a star-studded cast together, including Connick Jr. in a heartthrob role.

Long-lost love is getting a second chance in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy, Find Me Falling, as Harry Connick Jr.’s John Allman returns to the gorgeous island of Cyprus where he spent some of the best days of his youth. It was there that he first met the love of his life before his music career took off and, now that his last record was a flop, it’s there that he’s returned to try and find the woman he never wants to lose again. Featuring ensemble performances from Agni Scott (Persuasion), Ali Fumiko Whitney (Cabin Girl), Tony Demetriou (Touch of a Soul), and more, this rom-com is one for all the moms out there who have dreams of the multi-hyphenate performer with the chiseled jaw arriving on their shores to sweep them away.

With Connick’s John Allman popping off his shirt and hitting the beach, the scenery isn’t the only thing dreamy about Find Me Falling. Having just bought a new home in Cyprus following what very well may be the final record he’ll ever release, rock star John thinks his respite from the limelight will be filled with peace and quiet. But, the eligible bachelor soon makes waves with the locals who recognize him for his musically driven career, and he catches the eye of an old flame that he thought had burned out years ago. With the help of his newfound friends, John tries to rekindle the spark he lost when he followed his career and not his heart.

Find Me Falling is the latest feature to come from director Stelana Kliris (Committed), who also penned the production’s script. Filling out the rest of the call sheet is Aggeliki Filippidou (Vals me 12 Theous), Athina Roditou (Pagidevmenoi), Lea Maleni (Siege on Liperti Street) and Clarence Smith (Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace). Along with the trailer debut, Netflix also dropped a lineup of images that capture the magic and romance that showcase the Dolphin Tale 2 actor in his latest role.

Harry Connick Jr. - A Heartthrob For The Moms

With the voice of an angel, the eyes of a sad puppy, and the theatrical talent of a Shakespearean performer in the round, it’s no surprise that Connick Jr.’s charm has captivated audiences of a certain age for decades. The Will & Grace and Hope Floats star marks his return to feature-length productions with Find Me Falling, having not appeared in a film since the 2021 psychological horror flick, Fear of Rain.

Check out the trailer for Find Me Falling below and see Connick Jr. back in action when the title hits Netflix on July 19.