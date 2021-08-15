Does a smart house count as a rabbit hole? Both seem to contain multitudes of mysteries, as the titular character in Finding Alice has discovered — though one certainly doesn't lead to Wonderland. Acorn TV has released the first trailer for the ITV dramedy, arriving on the British-aimed streamer on September 13. Starring Keeley Hawes (Ashes to Ashes, Bodyguard), the series is making its United States and Canadian debut this fall, after a well-received run in the UK, and promises lots of laughs alongside its heaping dose of intrigue.

Hawes stars as Alice, a woman who finds her husband dead inside their new “smart house”, a place so foreign to her she can barely survive in it. Her life is turned upside-down, upended by the loss of her partner and the suspicion surrounding the night of his death. In addition, she is forced to cope with the revolving door of mourners, including her husband’s parents (Gemma Jones and Kenneth Cranham) and her own (Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers), along with the grief of her daughter, Charlotte (Isabella Pappas).

Alice’s existence is reduced to shambles when people start stalking around the home her husband built for them, leading her to discover that business debt wasn’t the only thing her husband was keeping from her. Slowly, Alice’s life becomes a mess of grief, love, and loss, figuring out how to cope with death and all the complications that come with it — as all the while she tries to figure out how the hell she’s meant to find the fridge.

Hawes co-created Finding Alice with Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, who co-wrote all six episodes. The series also stars Sharon Rooney and Rhashan Stone, and is produced by RED Production Company in association with Bright Pictures TV, Buddy Club Productions, and Genial Productions

All six episodes of Finding Alice will premiere exclusively on Acorn TV on September 13. Check out the new trailer below:

