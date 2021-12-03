“It’s not about finding the best dancer, it’s about helping these guys find their magic, using dance as one of the vehicles.”

HBO Max has released a new trailer and key art for its upcoming unscripted competition series Finding Magic Mike, a spinoff of the hit film franchise set in the world of male stripping. This comes on the heels of the third film in the series being confirmed for a 2023 release, also on the streaming service. The first Magic Mike movie became a runaway hit when it was released in 2012. The second film, Magic Mike XXL, was released in 2015 to moderate critical and commercial success.

Finding Magic Mike will feature 10 “regular guys” who are put through a boot camp where they will learn “sexy and daring dance routines” and compete for the crown of Magic Mike and a cash prize. The central thrust of the show, so to speak, involves guys who’re feeling down and out getting their mojo back. One contestant is dealing with a divorce, another is insecure about his appearance. As choreographer Alison Faulk says in the trailer, “It’s not about finding the best dancer, it’s about helping these guys find their magic, using dance as one of the vehicles.”

Just like the movies, the reality series also pretends like it’s one thing, but seems like it’s going to be something else. Besides the spectacular dance routines, there are also moments of tenderness between the contestants as they bond. There is drama when one of them gets injured, and jubilation when another lands a difficult step.

Finding Magic Mike comes from executive producer Channing Tatum, who is joined by the director of the first and third Magic Mike films, Steven Soderbergh; writer of all three movies, Reid Carolin; and also the director of the second, Gregory Jacobs. Accompanying them as executive producers are Peter Kiernan, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibballs and Adam Rodriguez. Anita Brown, Kevin Boyer and Jenny Chan serve as co-executive producers.

The cast for the series includes Rodriguez, Faulk, Marini, and Luke Broadlick. Guest judges include Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales, and Robin Thede.

The seven-episode series will arrive on HBO Max on December 16. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below:

Ten regular guys who have “lost their magic” are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls - and more - as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.

