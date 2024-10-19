'Tis the season to get jolly! Hallmark Channel is getting into the holiday spirit with a brand-new reality series on their streaming service, Hallmark+. Finding Mr. Christmas follows ten hunky holiday heroes as they hang their stockings in hopes of becoming the next Hallmark holiday leading man! Hosted and created by Jonathan Bennett, the ten aspiring actors will be tested in an assortment of holiday-themed challenges that will test their acting prowess, holiday spirit, and compatibility to be a Hallmark star.

The winner of Finding Mr. Christmas will lead the upcoming 2024 Countdown to Christmas Hallmark Channel holiday film, Happy Howlidays. The holiday hunks vying for the title include a Broadway star, a former Navy rescue diver, a firefighter, and an aerospace engineer. Will an actor take on the coveted role in Happy Howlidays, or will an average everyday guy take the crown in the end? In addition to Bennett, Finding Mr. Christmas will feature sitcom star Melissa Peterman as the lead judge. They are there "to determine who has the most talent, heart, authenticity, and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar." No matter what, Finding Mr. Christmas is the perfect series to help prepare Christmas fans for holiday cheer!

When Does 'Finding Mr. Christmas' Stream?

Finding Mr. Christmas officially premieres with two episodes streaming on Thursday, Oct. 31 on Hallmark+.

Where Can You Watch 'Finding Mr. Christmas?'

Finding Mr. Christmas streams exclusively on Hallmark+. Hallmark+ is available for $7.99 a month, following a free trial. In addition to Hallmark's library of television series and movies, subscribers to Hallmark+ will receive free cards and discounts every month!

Can You Watch 'Finding Mr. Christmas' On Television?

Sadly, not at this time. Finding Mr. Christmas is a brand-new reality series that will stream exclusively on Hallmark+.

Who Hosts 'Finding Mr. Christmas?'

Dubbed as "The Gay King of Christmas," Jonathan Bennett takes on the role of Finding Mr. Christmas host. Bennett previously appeared in Hallmark holiday movies, including The Christmas House franchise and The Holiday Sitter.

Is There a Trailer for 'Finding Mr. Christmas?'

Yes! In the first look teaser trailer, it's revealed that Finding Mr. Christmas is making history as the first Hallmark reality television series. The ten unknown talents are placed in a holiday house as they get a star-making chance of a lifetime. They will be tested on more than their good looks. As Jonathan Bennett says, "A Hallmark leading man should have it all." Between photoshoots, a talent show, and an assortment of challenges, only one will become Mr. Christmas. The rest are "going home for the holidays."

Who Is Competing On 'Finding Mr. Christmas?'

Ready to meet the charming contenders of Finding Mr. Christmas? These ten men are ready to bring the holly jolly to the screen as they believe they can be a leading man for Hallmark. Finding Mr. Christmas shared a brief video on Instagram that introduced the world to the competitors.

Blake Kelley

Age: 36

Occupation: Sales manager

Hometown: Beaumont, Tex.

"I think I'll be Mr. Christmas because I bring a lot of good energy to the table. I think to be a Hallmark leading man, you need to have a big smile. You need to have a big personality. Maybe pull off a few flannels once in awhile. What I look forward to trying in the competition is building a snowman and even a snowball fight. Being from Texas, it does not get very cold. It definitely does not snow there. Yee haw!"

David Habashy

Age: 29

Occupation: Aerospace engineer

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

"One of the biggest ideals for me is family and community. Being Mr. Christmas, I think, is an honor. To be able to tell a story that's worth telling. And it's an honor to represent a network like Hallmark. I think what I bring to this competition is a combination of intelligence and tact. And that's a combo I've had as an aerospace engineer and MMA fighter. I've got the competition all wrapped up because I'm the whole package."

Daxton Bloomquist

Age: 36

Occupation: Actor

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

"I will definitely be Mr. Christmas because I've got the charisma, I've got the charm, and I'm pumped to be here. I'm really excited to meet the other guys. Being a leading man from Hallmark is really all about bringing people together and I think that's what I have. I'm ready for someone to take a chance on me. I'm smart, sweet, a little naughty. I've got it all! I can sing, dance, and act, so here I am.

Elijah Malcomb

Age: 31

Occupation: Delivery driver/Actor

Hometown: Lodi, N.J.

"People say that they love my smile and I love to sing and dance. Christmas is a great time of year. I think it takes a little bit of charisma, a little bit of love and kindness to be a Hallmark man, as well as a good actor. I came all the fa-la-la-la-way from Broadway to steal your heart."

Ezra Moreland

Age: 31

Occupation: Model/former Navy rescue diver

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

"There's something about the holidays that's just the best time of year, and that's where I thrive. What I would bring to the role of a Hallmark leading man is the strength that I've had to gain in my past experiences in the military as a rescue swimmer. Just a sense of confidence and positivity that I feel like is endless. And it's just the best feeling in the world."

Gage Robinson

Age: 29

Occupation: Marketing consultant

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

"My favorite tradition for Christmas are family game week. When it comes to holly and jolly, Santa's got nothing on me. To be a Hallmark leading man, it takes drive, it takes character, it takes being a genuine nice guy. I think I'm going to be Mr. Christmas because I not only have the charm and charisma, the smile, the bright eyes, but I also have the acting chops and the love for Christmas."

Hayden Maher

Age: 30

Occupation: Children's entertainer

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

"I think I'll be Mr. Christmas because I've been wanting something like this for so long. To bring joy and Christmas to however many millions of people in a Hallmark film would be really great. It's Christmastime. I'm super pumped. I'm going to show the judges that I have what it takes. I'm going to jingle all the way into your heart.

Isaac Ramirez

Age: 28

Occupation: Firefighter

Hometown: Santa Clarita, Calif.

"On Christmas day, me and my family watch Hallmark Christmas movies and we all look forward to that. I think I'll be Mr. Christmas because I'm very competitive. When we were playing sports, I love to challenge myself a lot. Not only physically but mentally. Being a firefighter, it's one of the things we do. When you want to win, you're going to work hard, and you're going to do everything you can to make it. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? It's a good thing I'm around."

Jonathan Wells

Age: 27

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

"My favorite Christmas traditions are just cooking with my family. What it takes to be a leading man for Hallmark is energy, personality, and character. I think those things are critical as I look forward to really embodying that opportunity to be Mr. Christmas. I think it will be great to kind of show people that things are still possible. I'm here to sleigh the competition."

Parker Gregory

Age: 39

Occupation: Model

Hometown: League City, Tex.

"I came here to do the best that I absolutely can. Put my best self forward. I think I will be Mr. Christmas because I want to be able to bring the magic that Christmas brings to everybody in their home. And hopefully I will exude the charisma and the magic that you see in every Hallmark movie. I love Christmas and I'm feeling just pure excitement. It's an awesome opportunity and I really want to win.

