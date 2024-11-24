When it comes to star quality, many of the competitors on Finding Mr. Christmas are showing that they have it. But there is one holiday hunk who broke out in all the right ways, Daxton Bloomquist. The Broadway vet has a sparkle and shine that makes him perfect for the Hallmark Holiday family. He brought an instant smile with a willingness to have fun and let loose. As the token gay contestant, it may have felt like an uphill battle to be the next Hallmark heartthrob in a primarily heteronormative universe, but he proved that he could be what they needed him to be.

With a cast of 10 charming gentlemen, many of whom could easily slip into a leading role, Dax's ease and charisma made him pop. And then there was the beautiful heart that made him a loveable soul that you couldn't help but cheer on. He may not have had enough time to make an impression on every individual in the house, but he left an impression on our hearts.

Daxton Bloomquist Has Star Quality

When Hallmark+ announced their first official foray into the reality competition game, you might have feared that Finding Mr. Christmas was a hokey attempt at capitalizing on one of the biggest genres of television. Instead, the mix of competition series with Hallmark Holiday is the perfect marriage for those eager to ring in the holiday season. The series sets out to find the network's next holiday leading man. The 10 competitors come from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life, but when the world was introduced to Daxton Bloomquist in this universe, bells were jingled, and the holly was jolly.

Daxton Bloomquist has a background in theater. As a long-time cast member of The Book of Mormon on Broadway, Bloomquist knew how to ease into this world. His smile brought joy. His spirit was bright. You couldn't help but cheer for him. Some of his fellow competitors may have these chiseled physiques and photogenic faces, but Bloomquist had an aura that was unmatched. Then, as a competitor, he was consistent. His background as a performer allowed him to shine on screen with a script. His strength to bring levity to a scene generated comfort. Then, he was thrown into a photo shoot with an adorable puppy; it was a perfect match. His energy was just like his shoot partner: adorable and cuddly!

'Finding Mr. Christmas' Fans Were Broken-Hearted To See Him Go

When it comes to finding a Hallmark holiday leading man, that person needs to have heart. Bloomquist's heart was huge. He made a very quick and close friendship with Hayden Maher that made viewers believe that, beyond the competition, a budding relationship was more valuable. Perhaps their bond was thanks to sharing the scene in the acting challenge, but their chemistry has now extended past the show as they share a podcast called Blondies: Out Loud.

Sadly, Dax Bloomquist had to leave the competition early due to a medical emergency regarding his eye. Since his unfortunate departure, Bloomquist revealed that he will need cataract surgery, though he's been having trouble with insurance. Not a holiday gift at all. For someone with a heart like his, all we can hope for is a Christmas miracle. Bloomquist was easily a fan-favorite and there are certainly those who need to see him have the chance to be a Hallmark star. Visibility is important, and Daxton Bloomquist proved why. He's got everything that they're looking for. When Hallmark makes their next gay-centric holiday flick, expect Dax Bloomquist to be a part of the cast. He may not have the title of Mr. Christmas, but he is a star. Maybe he’ll even star alongside Finding Mr. Christmas host Jonathan Bennett! As Jonathan Bennett told him, “You’re never too much, and he’s always enough just being you.” Bloomquist was loud, crazy, and obnoxious in all the right ways.

Finding Mr. Christmas Release Date October 31, 2024 Cast Jonathan Bennett , Melissa Peterman , Blake Kelley , David Habashy , Daxton Bloomquist , Elijah Malcomb , Ezra Moreland , Gage Robinson , Hayden Maher , Isaac Ramirez , Jonathan Wells , Parker Gregory Seasons 1

Finding Mr. Christmas streams Thursdays on Hallmark+ in the U.S.

Watch on Hallmark+