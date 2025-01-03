Over the years, the Christmas season has become synonymous with Hallmark. From the company's origins as a greeting card and gift-wrap company, to its current reputation for producing a vast selection of romantic holiday films each year, Hallmark makes a serious year-round investment in the holiday season. Mixing modern romance with classic holiday hi-jinx, Hallmark Christmas movies have become a cultural touchstone each holiday season. And many viewers have come to enjoy these films as guilty-pleasure rom-coms throughout the year, holiday season or not.

A football super-fan enters a contest to win the Fan of the Year Award, and finds love instead in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. A celebrity chef gets a bout of amnesia and finds romance when she is stranded in a small town over the holidays in A Christmas to Remember. A TV producer suddenly finds her holidays heating up when she is forced to co-produce an annual Christmas special with the son of its former star in Road to Christmas. There is no end to new holiday-themed romantic meet-cute moments when the Hallmark season hits each year.

Now that Hallmark has a vested interest in streamlining the production of romantic Christmas films year round, the company has also shown its versatility by shifting gears into the realm of reality TV with their new competition series Finding Mr. Christmas. The premise of the festive show is ten contestants competing to become the next "Hallmark Hunk", who will step into the lead role in one of the company's upcoming holiday films. From hunky himbos to exuberant holiday decor, here are the top ten reasons to watch Finding Mr. Christmas even after the holiday season ends.

10 Loads of Festive Holiday Decor

Episodes are filled with wrapping and wreaths.

Image via Hallmark+

There is nothing that will get you into the holiday spirit quite like when an artistic director is told to go full Christmas on set. And, even though there is nothing like putting on a festive film or series during the days leading up to holiday, there isn't anything wrong with indulging in the spirit of the season at any time of year. All 8 episodes of Finding Mr. Christmas are a holiday feast-for-the-eyes.

It's clear that when Hallmark was designing the set of Finding Mr. Christmas, they threw open the Set Decoration warehouse from their many festive films, stocked with wreaths, garlands, baubles, ribbons, and nutcrackers to spread the holiday cheer. Each episode of the reality series is splashed with cheery decor, so it is the perfect series to stream for anyone looking to get into the festive spirit.

9 Chilly Elimination Ceremonies

Baby, it's cold in here...

Image via Hallmark+

It wouldn't be reality TV without a little drama, so the competition in Finding Mr. Christmas heats up with an ice-cold elimination ceremony. Each episode, the hunky Hallmark hopefuls compete in a series of Christmas-related contests, hoping to impress the judges so they may continue their efforts to become the network's next leading man. Those who don't measure up face elimination from the competition.

One of the most dramatic moments of any reality competition series is the elimination ceremony. In Finding Mr. Christmas there is a particular sting as each of the charming hopeful hunks, who are all dreaming of breaking into Hollywood, have their dreams dashed as they are eliminated one by one. But to counter-balance the drama, the remaining competitors learn new skills and develop their talents each episode, and witnessing this process is the rewarding part of watching reality TV competition shows.

8 Wholesome Hallmark Moments

From meet-cutes moments to emotional epiphanies.

Image via Hallmark+

Any viewer who enjoys a classic Hallmark movie during the Christmas season will delight in the way Finding Mr. Christmas incorporates romantic holiday tropes from their films in order to train the hunky hopefuls throughout the season. Romancing a co-star while ice-skating, learning pick-up tips while wreath-making, navigating a touchy break-up with snickerdoodle cookies, there is no end to the romantic Hallmark scenarios that the Finding Mr. Christmas contestants end up having to navigate.

Another engaging aspect of the series is the behind-the-scenes look at how Hallmark directors craft these romantic moments. The hunks learn to hit their marks, emote on the spot, take direction and switch up a scene, all while hoping to impress a host of Hallmark legends on set. The contestants learning how to create these wholesome Hallmark moments on set allows viewers a window into the company's ethos.

7 Holiday Hunks

Cue the calendar shoot!