While I certainly see the appeal of cozying up on the couch to watch a wholesome and comfortably predictable plot line unfold to mark the holiday season, Hallmark Christmas movies have never really been my cup of tea. I’ve always enjoyed the holidays for the good food and the loving company, but I’ll be the first to admit that my Christmas spirit is a little lackluster. So when I realized I’d need to cover Finding Mr. Christmas – Hallmark’s new reality competition series in which ten men show off their holiday cheer and star potential, hoping to land a leading role in a Hallmark Christmas movie – for work, I wasn’t exactly thrilled. But it didn’t take long, maybe halfway through the first episode, for me to realize that I had been wrong, and Finding Mr. Christmas is, quite frankly, delightful.

Not only is Finding Mr. Christmas a wholesome and festive reality show made up of some very good-looking men (and quite a lot of plaid), but it’s also an incredibly positive display of masculinity. While I had expected the Hallmark reality series to be all biceps, tinsel, and glitter – don’t worry, there’s plenty of that – there’s also some real depth to the show in how the men open up about themselves and support each other, forging genuine friendships despite competing with one another throughout the season. With just the right blend of holiday cheer, vulnerability, and camaraderie, Finding Mr. Christmas is truly a feel-good watch.

The ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Challenges Bring Out the Best in These Aspiring Hallmark Hunks

As someone who seldom decorates for the holidays beyond an artificial Christmas tree and has been known to wrap a gift or two in plain brown paper, I didn’t expect to have any interest in the Finding Mr. Christmas challenges – particularly the “Festive Face-Offs,” which make up one of two challenges per episode and are meant to test the men’s holiday spirit. But after watching the ugly Christmas sweater-making contest in the Finding Mr. Christmas premiere, I realized there’s more to these challenges than just gaudy sweaters and gift wrap. At the start of the first Festive Face-Off, host and Hallmark star Johnathan Bennet asks the men to make a sweater that “tells the story of you.” The men use the opportunity to not only show off their craftiness and creativity but also to talk about the people they love or the challenging circumstances they’ve faced in life – like Hayden Maher, who explains to the judges (Bennet and co-host Melissa Peterman) that the felt dog on his ugly Christmas sweater represents his recent divorce and the beloved pet he lost because of it, and Daxton Bloomquist, who dedicates his sweater to the LGBTQ+ community that he is proudly representing on Finding Mr. Christmas. More than a few tears were shed by the end of the challenge, both on-screen and, admittedly, in my living room.

The men of Finding Mr. Christmas also face a “Star Quality” challenge in each episode, which tests their acting skills and potential to captivate Hallmark’s audiences. For their first Star Quality challenge, the men are tasked with acting out a “meet-cute” scene with Christmas on Cherry Lane star, Erin Cahill. This is where all the charisma and swoon-worthy charm of the men vying for the lead role really begins to shine through, and I may have started to understand what all the fuss surrounding Hallmark hunks is about.

The Men of ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Are Vulnerable, Kind, and Redefining What it Means to Be “Manly”

Though Finding Mr. Christmas is a reality competition show, what blossoms beyond the competition – the vulnerability and camaraderie we see from the cast – makes the show truly special. The Hallmark series features men from different backgrounds, like firefighter Isaac Ramirez, model Parker Gregory, and aerospace engineer David Habashy, but what they all seem to have in common is a kind heart and a willingness to be vulnerable on-screen and with each other. By expressing their creativity, actively accessing the emotional depth that makes for a good actor, and uplifting one another throughout the process, the men of Finding Mr. Christmas are broadening the scope of masculinity and redefining what it means to be "manly" – one shirtless photoshoot with adorable puppies at a time.

Despite my general disinterest in adorably cheesy holiday movies and distinct lack of holiday cheer, the men of Finding Mr. Christmas are so genuinely likable that by the end of the premiere, I was fully invested in the show. And, for perhaps the first time, I’m looking forward to watching a Hallmark Christmas movie. Finding Mr. Christmas is available to stream on Hallmark+.

Finding Mr. Christmas Release Date October 31, 2024 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Character(s) Host , Judge

