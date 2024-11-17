This holiday season, let us come together and celebrate one thing: shirtless men. Hallmark's new reality competition hosted by Hallmark regular Jonathan Bennett and joined by Reba star Melissa Peterman, Finding Mr. Christmas, has the same charm, wholesomeness, and shirtless men as HBO's show Finding Magic Mike, but with the addition of holiday spirit. Finding Magic Mike, after Magic Mike's success, found men who felt lost in hopes of reigniting a spark in them to fulfill their dreams through dance. But what really makes these two shows click is the love that the men foster for one another, with eliminations being teary and full of hugs. Finding Mr. Christmas relies on the same idea, taking attractive men from different backgrounds aspiring to be actors and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime.

'Finding Mr. Christmas' Brings the Hunks

An appeal of Magic Mike and Hallmark Christmas movies is the hunky leading men, often shirtless. Fear not; Finding Mr. Christmas has just that. The cast has models, firefighters, athletes, and more who all look good shirtless. Each man fits the dream scenario for any Hallmark movie. Finding Magic Mike also had a variety of attractive men constantly dancing and showing off their bodies in new and skillful ways, and while Finding Mr. Christmas has less dancing, there are enough gorgeous men to watch all winter long.

The Hallmark of Hallmark Is Christmas, Kindness, and Charisma

The lead of a Hallmark Christmas film, and similarly a talented male entertainer, must adapt and captivate audiences. For Finding Magic Mike, the men must learn choreographed dances and moves specific to the Magic Mike Live show. These dances have the men work together and learn more about themselves. In Finding Mr. Christmas, the would-be leading men are given two competitions per episode to demonstrate two main qualities of a Hallmark Christmas lead: Christmas cheer and Star Quality. The first involves the Christmas spirit and allows the competitors to show who they are. The second task tests their ability to act on camera and if they create chemistry with their co-stars while being original and fun to watch.

'Finding Mr. Christmas' and 'Finding Magic Mike' Both Lead With the Heart

Ultimately, what makes Finding Magic Mike and Finding Mr. Christmas so enjoyable is the support, kindness, and overwhelming empathy each of the men shows to their fellow competitors. The central premise of Finding Magic Mike and Finding Mr. Christmas is the same: to take a group of men and allow them to make their dreams a reality. For Finding Magic Mike, the guys must learn to be confident and bring out the charisma needed for a stage show. Similarly, Finding Mr. Christmas has the men turning on the charm from behind the camera while being reminded that kindness and Christmas cheer are what make a Hallmark leading man.

With the stakes being so high, a stage show for one and a role in a Hallmark movie for the other, it would be easy for drama and fights to get in the way of the competitors. However, instead, they bond and support one another on their journeys from beginning to end. The male entertainers trying to secure a role in the Las Vegas stage show let themselves be vulnerable, making it all the more touching as the group cheers when one of the men can reclaim their confidence or accomplish a new skill. The men in Finding Mr. Christmas also take no time opening up to each other and the judges, tearing up over the people they love, their dreams, or challenging circumstances. Although all the contestants know that the men around them are competing for the same prize, they do not let that interfere with the relationships they form. Their dreams are on the line, but the men from Finding Mr. Christmas, much like Finding Magic Mike, are vulnerable, kind, and learning daily. The show is not just about who can act or dance the best; it is about how these men can help each other.

Finding Mr. Christmas has the qualities that made Finding Magic Mike an incredible show. From shirtless men to emotional vulnerability, what makes both shows so captivating is watching each man learn more about themselves and gain the confidence and skills they need to succeed in life and their career. Whether the contestants hope to be dancing shirtless on stage or saving Christmas in a small town, it is hard not to root for these men on their journey.

Finding Mr. Christmas is available on Hallmark Channel's new streaming site, Hallmark+ in the U.S.

