What better time to announce a Finding Mr. Christmas renewal than on Christmas Eve? Hallmark has officially renewed the newest reality competition series for Season 2, according to Variety. The outlet also reported that Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2, created by Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and Ben Roy (with Bennett as host and Young Sheldon's Melissa Peterman as lead judge), is scheduled to premiere on Hallmark+ sometime in 2025.

Finding Mr. Christmas marks Hallmark Media’s first unscripted competition series, following 10 aspiring actors as they battle it out in a number of weekly festive challenges in order to be the channel's next leading man for its next Holiday movie. After weeks full of eliminations, Ezra Moreland ultimately emerged victorious as Finding Mr. Christmas' first-ever winner. As a result, Moreland landed a starring role in Happy Howlidays opposite 90210's Jessica Lowndes. The movie, which served as Moreland's movie debut, aired on Hallmark Channel on December 21 and is available to stream on Hallmark+.

“Bringing this show to life was such a dream come true. There’re definitely more stories to be told in season two and so much more fun to be had. We’re really just scratching the surface here," Bennett said in a statement, courtesy of Variety.

Jonathan Bennett Is a Hallmark Leading Man Himself

If there's one man who knows what it's like (as well as what it takes) to be a Hallmark leading man, it is none other than a Hallmark leading man himself. Having created the competition series to give aspiring actors a shot at an opportunity of a lifetime, Bennett has starred in various Hallmark movies, including Christmas Made to Order, The Christmas House, Wedding of a Lifetime, Christmas on Cherry Lane, and Hallmark's first gay-led movie, The Holiday Sitter. In a previous interview with Collider, the actor explained that Finding Mr. Christmas is a reality series done correctly. He said:

"I think what Finding Mr. Christmas is doing is changing the face of reality television. I really do believe that because I think what we did such a fantastic job of is creating a show that has high stakes, it has high competition. It has a lot of cliffhangers and moments of uncertainty, but it's all done with heart and kindness. So we've proven that you don't have to flip tables and throw drinks in people's face to have good reality television. You can still have kindness and heart and make a great show. You just have to do it correctly. And that's exactly what we did with Finding Mr. Christmas."

Finding Mr. Christmas Season 1 contenders also include Isaac Ramirez, Parker Gregory, Blake Kelley, David Habashy, Daxton Bloomquist, Elijah Malcomb, Gage Robinson, Hayden Maher, and Jonathan Wells. Hallmark is set to find the next Mr. Christmas in 2025. The first season is available to stream on Hallmark+.

Your changes have been saved Finding Mr. Christmas Release Date October 31, 2024 Cast Jonathan Bennett , Melissa Peterman , Blake Kelley , David Habashy , Daxton Bloomquist , Elijah Malcomb , Ezra Moreland , Gage Robinson , Hayden Maher , Isaac Ramirez , Jonathan Wells , Parker Gregory Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Character(s) Host , Judge Expand

