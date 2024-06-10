The Big Picture Finding Nemo 2 would have focused on a sibling rivalry between Nemo and the new character Remy, offering a unique family dynamic.

In a time when we are beginning to question our want for sequels and reboots, you cannot deny the excitement of a new beloved Disney/Pixar movie coming to theaters. For the past couple of decades, Pixar has established itself as an animation powerhouse for its masterful storylines and satisfying follow-ups to its originals. It does, however, make one wonder about the few alternate storylines the studio had in mind for these successful follow-ups. There have been a few alternate sequels that never took off due to different complications, like the original Finding Nemo sequel.

Before the 2016 release of Finding Dory, Pixar had a different plan for this sequel. The studio saw big potential in expanding the stories of their original work, such as with the success of Toy Story 2. In 2003, Finding Nemo went on to earn $871 million at the box office and earned the studio its first Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Shortly after the success of these underwater creatures, Disney announced the launch of Circle 7 Animation, a division of the studio that was founded to generate sequels to Pixar properties. The studio was created after disagreements over a contract renewal between the two CEOs, Steve Jobs and Michael Eisner. Eisner created the studio with plans to make movies in the likeness of Pixar, but without the animation studio. They began with the development of original concepts for Toy Story 3, Monsters Inc. 2, and Finding Nemo 2. Each of these never took off, however, when Disney bought Pixar in 2006, Circle 7 Animation was shut down. But the original concept of Finding Nemo 2 is one that fans of the original would surely like to dive into.

What Was the 'Finding Nemo 2' Sequel Going To Be About?

Several years after the production was scrapped, the script for Finding Nemo 2 was leaked online and is currently available to read for free. Written by Laurie Craig, the storyline remains similar to the original, flipping the script to have Dory, Nemo, and Nemo's long-lost brother, Remy, go out to find Marlin after he gets captured. After the events of Finding Nemo, Marlin is gathered around with the other parents near the coral reef, watching their kids have fun. He expresses to them that he worries about Nemo being an only child and fears that he may have become more overprotective after the events of the first film. That is when the introduction of Nemo's long-lost brother, Remy, appears and changes everything! Finding Nemo 2 takes a look into the relationship between Nemo and Remy and the rocky start they have in this newfound brother relationship. Nemo was accustomed to being the only child until he and Marlin found Remy. This new family dynamic between these three would have been intriguing to see onscreen, as we get to see that sibling rivalry in gaining our parents' attention that some of us are all too familiar with.

Finding Nemo 2 also brings back a few lovable characters, like Gill. This script explores Nemo's fun adventures with his brother, Remy, as well as being guided by a surprisingly responsible, yet still funny, Dory, who recovers her full memory. We also get to see Marlin's side adventures with Percy, the bottlenose dolphin who was captured with him. The pair are near the Bay of the Gold Coast of Australia, where Marlin finds himself performing in a dolphin tank where Percy is part of an attraction, where dolphins perform tricks, such as jumping through hoops. It is here in the dolphin amphitheater where many of the adventures of these lovable sea friends take place. Marlin also learns how to become a more empathetic parent with Blanca, a polar bear, who he comforts when she is being bullied by the other two polar bears she is rooming with. At first, she had every intention of eating him to get the other two polar bears to back off, but after the sympathy Marlin shows her, she learns that she does not like the acceptance of those of her same breed. It's an important moment that shows Marlin he can become the caring and loving father he fears he can't become, because he can show kindness and sympathy towards both of his sons whenever they need him.

'Finding Dory' Was a Better Choice as a Sequel

While the concept of Finding Nemo 2 has some great fun adventures that would have been fun to watch on screen, the storyline of Finding Dory makes for a much better sequel. In Finding Dory, Dory regains part of her memory and remembers her parents, Jenny and Charlie. From there, she embarks on a journey to the "Jewel of Morro Bay, California" with Marlin and Nemo accompanying her to find them. Once they arrive, Dory is captured by staff members of the Marine Life Institute and is taken into quarantine, where Marlin and Nemo have to try to get in. Much of the ocean life that we get to see in this film is just as entertaining with the introduction of the sea creatures assisting Dory, like Hank the octopus with seven tentacles, Destiny the near-sighted whale shark, and Bailey the beluga whale. Then there are the two very cool California sea lions that help Marlin and Nemo get into the Institute.

Finding Dory not only became a box office success but also became a hit among Pixar fans. While many of the newer Pixar films have not garnered as much attention as the older ones, the studio continues to prove time and again their success in developing original heartwarming stories.

Finding Nemo is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

