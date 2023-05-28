20 years ago, Pixar Animation Studios gave us one of the best movie dads of all time in the form of a mildly neurotic but very lovable clownfish. Finding Nemo tells the story of Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Alexander Gould), a father-son fish duo cautiously navigating the waters of life after the traumatic death of Marlin’s wife and Nemo’s plethora of unborn siblings. When Nemo is fish-napped by a scuba diving dentist, it’s up to Marlin to travel across the ocean with a memory-impaired Blue Tang named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) in order to find his son and bring him home. Like any animated movie, Finding Nemo wouldn’t have worked without an exemplary cast of voice actors, but apparently assembling the perfect school of fish performers was much easier said than done.

William H. Macy Was the Original Voice of Marlin in ‘Finding Nemo’

With the likes of Willem Dafoe, Brad Garrett, and Allison Janney all playing a part in Finding Nemo’s stacked ensemble cast, there’s no doubt that the casting of the lead roles had to be just as, if not more, impressive. What many people don’t know is that during the production of Finding Nemo, renowned actor William H. Macy actually recorded most of the lines for Marlin. Having previously worked on many successful films like Fargo and Air Force One, Macy was no stranger to Hollywood. However, he was relatively new to the voice-acting scene, having only previously lent his voice to two direct-to-video projects. While he put in a lot of work on Finding Nemo, the creative team allegedly felt that while Macy put in a solid performance, his portrayal of Marlin was too dramatic and dampened the comedy of the film. (This feels like a pretty low blow considering the movie opens with a mass fish family slaughter, but I digress.)

In a rare move for a film so far into production, William H. Macy was subsequently fired from Finding Nemo. While it’s definitely hard to imagine the guy that plays Frank Gallagher on Shameless voicing the doting dad Marlin, we can only imagine how much charisma he would have brought to the part. The role of Marlin was eventually given to comedy legend Albert Brooks, who had previously voiced a talking tiger named Jacob in 1998's Dr. Dolittle. According to Finding Nemo’s DVD commentary, director Andrew Stanton felt that Brooks’ performance as Marlin “saved the picture.”

‘Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally Was Also Fired from ‘Finding Nemo’

While William H. Macy may have been given the boot on Finding Nemo, he wasn’t the only actor to suffer this particular fate. Megan Mullally, probably best known as the shrill and hilarious Karen Walker on Will & Grace, was also fired from Finding Nemo due to creative differences. According to UPI, Mullally said on The Wayne Brady Show that she joined Finding Nemo under the impression that she would be allowed to get creative with the undisclosed role that she was cast in. However, she later learned that the filmmakers wanted her to do the signature voice otherwise reserved for her character on Will & Grace. When Mullally refused to lend her nasally, high-pitched Karen Walker voice to the production, the creative forces behind Finding Nemo promptly let her go. It was never revealed what part Mullally was slated to play.

Director Andrew Stanton Sought Out Ellen Degeneres to Play Dory in ‘Finding Nemo’

While casting for some roles in Finding Nemo proved to be tricky, other parts came together easily. Comedian and actress, Ellen DeGeneres, for example, was a perfect fit for the forgetful but friendly fish, Dory, who helps Marlin on his journey to find Nemo. Andrew Stanton revealed in Finding Nemo’s DVD commentary that for no particular reason, he originally envisioned the character of Dory as male. He later overheard Ellen DeGeneres talking on TV and was inspired to cast her as Dory after she changed subjects multiple times within a single sentence, and he thought that she would be the perfect fit for a character with short-term memory loss. Dory may have been a great source of comic relief throughout Finding Nemo, but DeGeneres also brought an unwavering kindness to the character, and her catchphrase “Just keep swimming” continues to be a beloved quote about persevering through hard times. DeGeneres won multiple awards for her portrayal of Dory, and her upbeat positivity playing against Brooks’ earnest determination is one of the best parts of an already great movie.

William H. Macy and Megan Mullally Took Their Voice Acting Talents to Other Studios

Now that we’ve been blessed with the great performances given by Albert Brooks and his fellow fish friends, it’s hard to imagine anybody else lending their voices to the characters of Finding Nemo. While it would have been fun to see what Macy could have brought to the role of Marlin, Brooks artfully balanced the fearful father's anxious and amiable traits. He also embraced the irony of a clownfish that’s painfully unfunny, which somehow made the character even funnier. Brooks and DeDegeneres both reprised their roles in the 2016 sequel Finding Dory, which centered on DeGeneres’ character finding her long-lost family. Much of the star-studded original cast, including Willem Dafoe, Allison Janney, and Brad Garrett even went on to reprise their roles for cameo appearances in the second movie.

While it’s too bad that William H. Macy and Megan Mullally were snubbed by Pixar, anybody in Hollywood knows that these things happen and that it’s normally nothing personal. As they say, that’s showbiz! Macy and Mullally both went on to do plenty of voice work (with different studios), with Mullally, in particular, finding success with productions like Bob’s Burgers, Bee Movie, and Hotel Transylvania 2, to name a few. Given the nature of their departures from Finding Nemo, it seems unlikely that these two scene-stealers will ever again set foot on the Pixar lot, but should they ever want to return, we can only hope that they’d be welcomed back with open arms — or fins.