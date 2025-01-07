Fresh off its first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, Finding Your Roots is gearing up for an exciting Season 11 premiere this January. But this time, there’s a twist. Host and beloved historian Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will switch sides and become the guest, unraveling a long-standing family mystery of his own.

If you’ve been keeping up with the show, you know the series doesn’t shy away from delivering jaw-dropping revelations. Over the years, celebs like Ben Affleck, Joe Manganiello, and Pharrell Williams have uncovered everything from uncomfortable connections to heartbreaking truths about their ancestry. Even the whole “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” thing isn’t as wild as it sounds.

Season 11 is set to deliver more of that powerful, sometimes complicated storytelling. Gates and his top-notch research team use everything from genealogical detective work to groundbreaking DNA analysis to peel back the layers of history. War heroes, criminals, bigamists, and royalty—no stone is left unturned as they explore the journeys of immigrants and survivors alike.

Across 10 brand-new episodes in 2025, 19 celebrity guests will step into the hot seat, their family trees revealing stories that celebrate America’s melting pot. Whether it’s uncovering extraordinary legacies or piecing together hidden histories, here’s where you can watch and stream Finding Your Roots Season 11.

Is ‘Finding Your Roots' Season 11 Premiering on TV?