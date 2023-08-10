The Big Picture The first image from the crime thriller Finestkind shows Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones.

The film will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival before streaming on Paramount+.

Jenna Ortega will later return in the second season of Netflix's Wednesday.

In celebration of its world premiere at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, the first image from Finestkind has been released, giving audiences their first look at the cast of the upcoming crime thriller. Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones star in Brian Helgeland's film about two strange brothers who hatch a deal with a Boston crime syndicate, placing them and a mysterious young woman in danger. Not everyone might be able to walk out of this story alive when the project premieres on Paramount+ later this year. Helgeland also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

The cast of the film will also include Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, and Tim Daly. While principal photography for Finestkind took place in the spring of last year, the movie took some time to find a distributor that could take charge of delivering it to audiences from all over the world. A deal with Paramount+ was reached last year, and now the project will go on to premiere at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world before moving on to a streaming platform for the world to enjoy. Not everyone can be trusted when dealing with a crime syndicate, and the characters created by Helgeland will learn that lesson the hard way.

This year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will also host the world premieres of several other titles, including Sly, a documentary about Sylvester Stallone's trajectory, and Seven Veils, a psychological thriller starring Amanda Seyfried. As one of the first stops in the awards circuit, TIFF usually functions as a place where the movies that end up winning Academy Awards are screened for the first time. While an appearance at the festival doesn't guarantee any sort of nomination, it does add several titles to the conversation within the industry. See the new image from Finestkind below.

Image via TIFF

What's Next for Jenna Ortega?

After she stars in the upcoming crime thriller about an unlikely alliance, Jenna Ortega will return to her most iconic role in the second season of Wednesday, Netflix's spinoff series about one of the most beloved characters from the Addams Family franchise. After showing behavior more strange than usual, Wednesday's parents decide to send her to the Nevermore Academy, where she can learn how to control her abilities with other gifted people. However, the titular character doesn't care about following orders, prompting her to wreak havoc in the only way she knows how.

Finestkind will debut at TIFF before streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates like trailers, a release date, and more.