The Big Picture Tommy Lee Jones' latest project, Finestkind, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, followed by an exclusive release on Paramount+ in November.

The gritty crime thriller stars a star-studded cast, including Jenna Ortega, Toby Wallace, and Ben Foster, and is written and directed by Brian Helgeland.

The first look images reveal Ortega's departure from her previous campy roles, showcasing her in a gritty new role alongside Jones in the intense Boston setting.

A new first look at Tommy Lee Jones' latest project Finestkind has just been released by Deadline, giving us a fresh glimpse into the film, which is set to make its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today. The film will then be released exclusively to Paramount+ this November.

A Gritty New Thriller For Scream Queen Jenna Ortega

Finestkind stars Jones alongside a star-studded cast that includes X star Jenna Ortega, Toby Wallace, and Ben Foster. The film is written and directed by Brian Helgeland, who previously worked on such films as Mystic River and L.A. Confidential. The film tells the story of two brothers, played by Wallace and Foster, who reunite one summer after a long estrangement. The film will see the brothers facing off against a violent Boston gang with a young woman, played by Ortega, caught between the sparring parties. Together the brothers must work together and test their bond as a family along with their father, played by Jones.

The new first look includes several images that thrust us straight into the drama of the film, giving us our first glimpse at Ortega's gritty new role in the upcoming crime thriller. The images show off both Ortega and Jones in their roles, with Ortega looking happy as ever until something dark approaches, including in her interactions with Wallace's Charlie, a clear departure from her campy work on the Netflix series Wednesday. We also see Jones with Lolita Davidovich as Donna, and each of the images show off the film's gritty Boston setting, the perfect background for an intense story about what people will do to save their lives and the lives of others.

Image via Paramount+

No premiere date has yet been set for the film's release to Paramount+, however, it is expected to premiere on the app in November. The film makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today, September. Check out the brand new photos below:

Image via Paramount+

Image via Paramount+

Image via Paramount+

Image via Paramount+