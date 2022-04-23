Paramount+ has announced a list of new cast members joining their upcoming original crime thriller film Finestkind. The latest casting to join the project are Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich, and Clayne Crawford.

This new round of actors joins a cast that includes previously announced stars Academy Award Winner Tommy Lee Jones, Independent Spirit Award Winner Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, and Jenna Ortega. The announcement of the new additions also came with brief descriptions of the characters that these actors will be playing. Stanford will be playing the character Skeemo, a fisherman and longtime member of Tom's (Foster) gang who hides a devastating secret. Another fellow fisherman and member of Tom's crew is the ship engineer Nunes, played by Tovar. Tim Daly will play the successful lawyer Dennis Sykes, Charlie's (Wallace) dad and husband to Donna (Davidovich). Davidovich is Donna Sykes, ex-wife of Ray Eldridge (Tommy Lee Jones). "She wants the best for both her sons and she’s the common thread between them and between both their worlds."

Stanford is best known as Pyro in the X-Men film franchise and has also had recurring roles in popular series such as Fear The Walking Dead and Third Watch. He was also a series regular on 12 Monkeys, Nikita, and Traveler. His most recent appearance was in a recurring role on the HBO series Perry Mason. Tovar is both an actor and producer, best known for The Mosquito Coast, Empire, and After The Reign. Daly appeared on the small screen on critically acclaimed series such as CBS’ remake of “The Fugitive,” “Private Practice,” “Wings,” and “The Sopranos,” for which Daly received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He is best known as Henry McCord on CBS' Madam Secretary, and most recently, he starred as Ulysses S. Thatcher on the Paramount+ reboot of The Game.

Davidovich previously served as a recurring character on series such as How To Get Away With Murder, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, the second season of True Detective, and Blood & Oil. Crawford recently starred in and produced The Integrity Of Joseph Chambers and The Killing Of Two Lovers. He was also a regular on the highly regarded series Rectify, a performance that earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Critics Choice Awards.

Finestkind is written and directed by Academy Award Winner Brian Helgeland, having won Best Adapted Screenplay for 1997's LA Confidential. The film is being produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment as well as Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan of Bosque Ranch and David C. Glasser of 101 Studios, all in association with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Finestkind will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in late 2022. You can read the official description of the upcoming film down below.

Set in New Bedford, Mass., America’s biggest commercial fishing port, 'Finestkind' tells the story of two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle. Along the way, sacrifices must be made, and bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son are put to the test.

