The Big Picture Finestkind features a star-studded cast, including Tommy Lee Jones and Jenna Ortega, in a gripping drama about a family caught up in a dangerous money-making scheme.

The trailer for Finestkind showcases powerhouse performances, intense moments, and a compelling script by director Brian Helgeland, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating its release on December 15.

Unlike other films with similar talent, Finestkind will skip a theatrical release and instead premiere directly on Paramount+ on December 15, allowing subscribers to watch the action-packed film from the comfort of their own homes.

The cast of Finestkind is looking pretty sensational in the official trailer for the Paramount+ film, which arrives on the streamer on December 15. Featuring an all-star cast that includes the likes of Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma), and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth), the action hits hard in this drama about a family who finds themselves in dire straits after they become wrapped up in a money-making scheme that goes horribly awry.

Trusting his sons, Tom and Charlie (Foster and Wallace) to take the family’s fishing boat out on the open sea for its next big haul, Ray Eldridge (Jones), is devastated when the ship is seized by the coast guard after illegally sailing into Canadian waters. As if their father’s disappointment wasn’t enough, the hefty fine spikes the brothers’ guilt until Charlie meets Mabel (Ortega), a young woman who says that she can help out the siblings. But, Tom and Charlie may pay an even higher price as they become entangled with a cutthroat Boston gang who are eager to enlist them into the drug trade. Driven by powerhouse performances, pulse-pounding moments, and a drama-heavy script penned by the film’s director, Brian Helgeland, the trailer for Finestkind will have viewers on the edge of their seats counting down the days until its arrival.

Known for his work behind such critically acclaimed and award-winning productions as LA Confidential and Mystic River, Finestkind is the latest project to come from the mind of Helgeland. While adding Jones to the captain’s log was a time-consuming task and the star of Ortega hadn’t reached the world-dominating point that it’s at now, the filmmaker managed to assemble an incredible call sheet. Along with its four leads, Finestkind also features performances from Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Scotty Tovar (Empire), Aaron Stanford (X-Men: The Last Stand), Tim Daly (The Sopranos), Clayne Crawford (Rectify), and Lolita Davidovich (Jungle 2 Jungle).

How to Watch Finestkind on Paramount+

If you’re already feeling overwhelmed by the approaching rollout of holiday-centered films, Finestkind sets sail at the perfect time to light up your season with the gift of action and drama. Arriving on the streamer in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, December 15, international markets will drop the film on the following day, December 16. Unlike other productions that boast the same caliber of talent, and despite its premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Finestkind won’t be celebrating a theatrical release with the feature heading straight to the streamer for Paramount+ subscribers to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes - or boats.

Check out the trailer for Finestkind above, read our review, and check out the bountiful content you can stream on Paramount+ while you wait for Finestkind to arrive on December 15 in the U.S.