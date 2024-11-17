Jenna Ortega may have broken out thanks to her roles in the Scream franchise and Wednesday, but last year she also teamed up with an Oscar-winning star for a thriller that’s climbing the streaming charts. Ortega stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones in Finestkind, the crime drama detailing the life of a crew of fishermen who tread dangerous waters once their debts begin to pile up. Finestkind is a Paramount+ Original that premiered on the platform in 2023, and now the project is back making another run in the top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot. In addition to Ortega and Jones, Finestkind also stars Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, and Ismael Cruz Cordova, and the film currently sits at a 29% score from critics but a much higher 61% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Finestkind was written and directed by Brian Helgeland, who made his feature directorial debut in 1999 with Payback, the crime thriller starring Mel Gibson and Maria Bello that’s streaming for free on Freevee and also available to stream on Peacock. He then followed that up with A Knight’s Tale, the feel-good romance film starring the late Heath Ledger with performances from Paul Bettany and Alan Tudyk. After that, he reunited with Ledger several years later for The Order, the 2003 horror film that follows a young priest who is sent to Rome to investigate the troubling death of his order; the film is not streaming anywhere. Helgeland also directed the late Chadwick Boseman in 42, and he helmed Legend, the true crime thriller starring Tom Hardy and Taron Egerton that’s streaming on Prime Video.

What Else Is Streaming on Paramount+?

Russell Crowe’s Gladiator has been enjoying an extended run of success on Paramount+ in the lead-up to the sequel, which is due in theaters next weekend. Tom Cruise also has several movies in the Paramount+ top 10, including his $1 billion-earning legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, and both of his Jack Reacher films that departed Netflix at the end of last month. Brad Pitt’s Inglourious Basterds, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is also in the Paramount+ top 10, along with A Quiet Place: Day One (Lupita Nyong’o) and IF, the family comedy starring John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds.

Finestkind stars Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones and was written and directed by Brian Helgeland. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Finestkind on Paramount+.

4 10 Finestkind A crew of fishermen tread dangerous waters when their debts start piling up. Director Brian Helgeland Cast Ben Foster , Toby Wallace , Jenna Ortega Tommy Lee Jones , Ismael Cruz Cordova , Aaron Stanford Runtime 126 Minutes Writers Brian Helgeland Distributor(s) Paramount+

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+