The Big Picture Finestkind, starring Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones, unexpectedly rose to #2 on the Paramount+ streaming charts.

The fishing crew-centered crime thriller Finestkind resonated with viewers despite its low Tomatometer rating.

Jenna Ortega's popularity and ambitious storytelling saved Finestkind from complete failure.

Every once in a while, a movie finds its niche inside a streaming platform and ends up becoming a hit through word-of-mouth thanks to its subscribers. This time, the title that had fans riled up was Finestkind, a 2023 movie that stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Tommy Lee Jones (The Homesman). The story centers around siblings who get involved with the Boston crime syndicate. Though it received a pretty low score on Rotten Tomatoes — 29% — the movie climbed all the way to #2 in the Paramount+ charts.

Finestkind is not exactly the kind of movie that tends to become a hit. However, since it centers around a fishing crew, this might be one of the reasons that caught Paramount+ subscribers' attention. Fishing stories are not that common in cinema, and the fact that Fineskind pairs it with crime and thriller elements is certainly something that drew viewers' in. In the movie, Finestkind is fined $100,000 after sailing in Canadian waters, and in order not to lose the boat, the family that owns it agrees to do a smuggling job to come up with enough money to pay the fine and keep their fishing business.

Despite its compelling premise, Finestkind failed to make an impression on the vast majority of critics. Collider's own Ross Bonaime called the movie a "bland Boston drama," and penned the script, writing that "motivations are nonsensical, the characters poorly defined, and the degradation of this narrative is mindless." Similarly, Robert Daniels from Indiewire called the experience "a messy ball of nonsensical threads and worse performances."

Why Did Finestkind Become A Hit On Paramount+?

Images via TIFF

One of the reasons why Paramount+ subscribers might have become interested in Finestkind is the presence of Jenna Ortega in the cast. After landing the breakout title role in Wednesday, the actor became extremely popular across the world and now audiences are more interested in watching her projects while they wait for Season 2 of the Netflix hit series.

At the same time, it's not like Finestkind is a complete waste of streaming hours. Damon Wise from Deadline wrote that even though the two halves of the movie don't quite fit together, it's "an ambitious attempt to combine serious adult issues with satisfying thriller conventions."

Aside from Jones and Ortega, the cast of Finestkind also features Toby Wallace (The Society), Ben Foster (Hell or High Water), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Aaron Stanford (Deadpool & Wolverine).

You can stream Finestkind now.

Finestkind 4 10 A crew of fishermen tread dangerous waters when their debts start piling up. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Brian Helgeland Cast Ben Foster , Toby Wallace , Jenna Ortega Tommy Lee Jones , Ismael Cruz Cordova , Aaron Stanford Runtime 126 Minutes Writers Brian Helgeland

watch on paramount+