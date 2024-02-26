The Big Picture Finestkind , a crime-drama thriller film starring Jenna Ortega, will be available for digital download on March 26.

The film tells the story of two half-brothers entangled with a Boston crime family, testing bonds between family and friends.

Despite an A-list cast, Finestkind received mixed reviews.

The drama that befalls a New England fishing town will soon be available to watch at home — permanently. Paramount has announced that Finestkind, its crime-drama thriller film starring Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ben Foster, will be available for digital download from Paramount Home Entertainment starting on March 26. This will be followed by the film getting a physical release, with DVDs going on sale starting on April 9.

The digital release will mark the first time that Finestkind will actually be available for purchase. The film has been available for home viewers since its December premiere on Paramount's flagship streaming service, Paramount+. For those who purchase the film, there will be no shortage of A-listers on screen. Finestkind tells the story of two half-brothers, Tom (Foster) and Charlie (Toby Wallace), who live in the quaint town of New Bedford, Massachusetts. Though the two had drifted apart in adulthood, they are reunited over one summer. The duo unexpectedly gets entangled with a Boston crime family, where New Bedford resident Mabel (Ortega) ends up caught in between. As the story progresses, sacrifices must be made, and bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son are put to the test. The film also stars Aaron Stanford and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

Finestkind was directed by Brian Helgeland, known for his work as the writer for Mystic River and for being the director and writer of the Jackie Robinson biopic 42. The film was produced by Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, Joseph Micucci, and David C. Glasser and Taylor Sheridan for their 101 Studios banner. The latter has received significant acclaim as the co-creator of Paramount's Western Yellowstone and its subsequent spin-off series. As such, Finestkind was also produced by Yellowstone production banner Bosque Ranch Productions, as well as Between Two Trees Entertainment.

'Finestkind' Received Mixed Reviews

Despite its A-list cast, Finestkind received mostly mixed reviews after its premiere last September at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It currently sits with a 28% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score is more favorable at 60%. Collider's Ross Bonaime said in his review of Finestkind that the film is "an unremarkable blend of different ideas, wildly escalating stakes, and full of actors who deserve better."

"Finestkind has all the right pieces to make an interesting drama, but Helgeland can’t get them together in a way that isn’t over-the-top and downright silly," Bonaime said. "Finestkind is a mishmash of ideas, shifting stakes, and poor choices that should've floated, but instead, it just sinks."

Finestkind is available to stream now on Paramount+. You can purchase the film on Digital on March 26 and DVD on April 9.

