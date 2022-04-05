Paramount+ announced today that it has bought Finestkind, a new original film centered around fisherman. The drama is set to bring a realistic look into the world of fishing, and stars Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster. In the story, two estranged brothers are reunited when forced to close a deal with a crime syndicate during desperate times. It is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.

Aside from Jones and Foster, the cast also features Toby Wallace, and Jenna Ortega. Foster and Wallace play the distant brothers, and Jones is the father. After Academy Award winner CODA showcased a bit of the routine of a family of fishermen, it’ll be interesting to get another – and probably grittier – perspective of this industry that we don’t often see portrayed in movies.

Finestkind is written and directed by Brian Helgeland, who wrote some universally acclaimed movies such as L.A. Confidential (for which he won an Oscar) and Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River. As a director, Helgeland tried his hand a few times, most notably in 42, a sports drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Finestkind will mark Helgeland’s first foray into directing since 2015’s Legend, in which Tom Hardy played twins.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Halo': Paramount+ is Streaming the Premiere For Free on YouTube

There’s a reason for Helgeland to take over the project and doubling down as director and screenwriter: he’s had plenty of experience fishing professionally, so this is a passion project for him. He shared his thoughts on how this influenced him in an official statement:

“Having spent a year after college as a Massachusetts fisherman, I created a script that brings a level of authenticity by being able to weave in my own personal experiences. I come from a long line of commercial fishermen and have experienced their hard-working world firsthand. Through the help of our partners at 101 Studios, Paramount+ and Bosque Ranch, we will be able to accurately capture their endeavors at sea, as well as honor them for their immense contribution to society. I feel privileged for the opportunity to tell this story to audiences globally.”

Paramount+ is yet to announce a release date for Finestkind. However, the streamer has already announced that the movie will also be available on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America, as well as in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea when the service launches in those markets later this year.

Check out the official synopsis here:

Set in New Bedford, Mass., America’s biggest commercial fishing port, FINESTKIND tells the story of two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle. Along the way, sacrifices must be made, and bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son are put to the test.

'Firestarter' (2022): Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (495 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto