The Bear star Jeremy Allen White will be joining the cast of the upcoming Apple Original Films sci-fi love story Fingernails, from award-winning director Christos Nikou. He joins a cast that currently includes Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in starring roles, according to Deadline.

White will play Ryan, the long-time partner of Buckley's Anna. Fingernails takes place in a world where scientists have discovered a way to measure love, with institutions providing couples with a test to see if they really are in love with each other in order to help them succeed. Anna and Ryan have a "certified love relationship." The story will follow Anna as she begins to work at one of these institutes as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

Fingernails was picked up by Apple Original Film at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is the latest outing from Nikou, who made his feature film directorial debut last year with Apples, which premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival and went on to be Greece’s official Oscar entry. Nikou also served as a co-writer on the film, penning the screenplay alongside Apples co-writer Stavros Raptis and British playwright Sam Steiner. The project is produced by Dirty Films and FilmNation Entertainment with Blanchett and her Dirty Films partners Andrew Upton and Coco Francini serving as producers. It is currently scheduled to begin production later this year.

White has become quite the sought-after talent following his acclaimed performance in the FX dramedy series The Bear. While the series has been renewed for a second season, it hasn't begun production yet, though White has definitely kept himself busy. Along with being apart of Fingernails, he is also set to play Kerry Van Erich in A24's The Iron Claw about the famous wrestling family the Von Erichs. He will star opposite Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The film is being both written and directed by Sean Durkin with Deadline reporting that the plan is for White to shoot both The Iron Claw and Fingernails concurrently before he goes back to start production on The Bear Season 2.

Fingernails is set to begin production later this year and currently does not have a release window or release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the sci-fi project. You can see a trailer for The Bear below.