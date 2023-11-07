Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Fingernails.'

Science fiction and romance don’t have to be mutually exclusive genres. Just because a film introduced ideas or technology that don’t exist within reality doesn’t mean that it can’t also be an authentic representation of human emotion. In many ways, there’s no better way to explore humanity’s virtues than to place characters in an unfamiliar environment and expose them to something unfamiliar. Christos Nikou’s latest science fiction drama Fingernails is the latest film in this tradition. Similar to films like Her, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or About Time, Fingernails is a romantic drama that takes place in the not-so-distant future. Although Fingernails is a more realistic depiction of modern dating than most standard dramas, it does feature a sci-fi twist that makes its ending more compelling.

Fingernails Anna and Ryan have found true love, and it's proven by a controversial new technology. There's just one problem, as Anna still isn't sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute and meets Amir. Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Christos Nikou Cast Jeremy Allen White, Annie Murphy, Jessie Buckley, Luke Wilson, Riz Ahmed Genres Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Love Is a Matter of DNA in ‘Fingernails'

Fingernails is set in the near future, where scientific research has allowed analysts to fundamentally determine whether a couple is truly in love. A research facility known as “The Love Institute” holds a series of tests where a couple’s loyalties to each other are put on the line. Although the process involves several “relationship building” exercises that are intended to get the couple to love each other more, it all comes down to their DNA. Both members of a couple being tested must submit a piece of DNA (their fingernails) to be tested by an advanced computer system; the system will then determine if their genetic makeup is compatible.

Due to the frank nature of the process, testing at “The Love Institute” is a choice that not every couple makes. It can be extremely gutting for a couple who believes that their relationship is sincere to be told that their romance won’t work out, according to science. While some couples choose to undergo the process when they are first dating, some couples that have already spent a lot of time together redo their test just to make sure that their relationship is still functional. Although the process behind “The Love Institute” is largely secretive, it does attract the attention of the young woman Anna (Jessie Buckley).

Anna decides to take a new job at “The Love Institute,” initially hiding this new job from her boyfriend, Ryan (Jeremy Allen White). Although Anna and Ryan were matched at 100% when they took the test at an early stage in their relationship, she is more curious about the process than he is. Anna finds that Ryan is less willing to try new things, and isn’t as excited and optimistic about their relationship as he was when they first started dating. After Anna is approached by “The Love Institute” founder Duncan (Luke Wilson) to help couples during strength-building exercises, Anna begins to test other couples and starts to question the process.

Is Anna in Love With Two People?

Anna’s job at “The Love Institute” means that she is working closely with her fellow instructor Amir (Riz Ahmed), who has been at the company for several years. Although Amir has a very traditional way that he conducts the tests, Anna comes up with a few new strategies that make the process more fluid. Over the course of their working experience together, Anna and Amir notice that they have a lot in common; even though they are testing other couples, it feels like they are also testing themselves. As Anna finds herself becoming more attracted to Amir, she questions whether someone can be in love with two people at the same time.

Anna’s suspicion that she is actually meant to be with Amir is strengthened after cracks begin to emerge in both of their relationships. Anna attempts to get Ryan to go on a few romantic dates with her, but he seems not that interested in these outings. Anna also begins to learn that Amir’s girlfriend, Natasha (Annie Murphy), knows very little about him. Amir may have claimed that the two have been dating, but Anna suspects that he is lying. She decides to prove once and for all who she should be with by redoing the test; unfortunately, Anna makes the mistake of putting too much faith in technology.

Love Can’t Be Scientifically Proven

Anna retakes the test with Ryan, and they are still listed as a 100% match. When she tests her results with Amir’s—taking a fingernail he ripped off to show another couple how the process works, and without his knowledge—they are only matched at 50%. This is heartbreaking for Anna, as she is clearly more attracted to Amir than she is to Ryan. Amir claims that he has never tested positive in any test previously. Perhaps he is in love with Anna, but she isn’t in love with him. However, Anna quickly discovers that their feelings are mutual after they sleep together. She confesses what is on her mind, and then begins to remove all of her fingernails, and is eventually stopped by Amir. She notes that “this is going to hurt;” it’s a reference to the pain of ripping out her fingernails, and the challenge of explaining her predicament to Ryan. The fates of Ryan, Anna, and Amir are all left ambiguous.

Anna removes her fingernails in order to remove any sense of doubt that may have been lingering in her mind. Love can’t be determined by a computer system, and it certainly can’t be predetermined. It's the trials and tribulations that a couple goes through that test their bond; people don’t fall in love with each other because it is their destiny. Anna doesn’t know if she will be happy with Amir, as there’s always the possibility that their relationship won’t work out. However, the gamble is one that she is willing to make because of the way she feels. Anna would rather risk being in a relationship that she is excited about than spend the rest of her life regretting what could have happened.

