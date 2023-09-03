Over recent years, Jessie Buckley has become a familiar face to fans of the avant-garde. Back in 2020, Buckley appeared in Charlie Kaufman's stifling and uncomfortable thriller I'm Thinking of Ending Things, in which she played a troubled young woman undertaking a bizarre, reality-bending journey to meet her in-laws. In 2022, she played the lead role of Harper in Alex Garland's horror fantasy Men, earning praise for her outstanding performance. Never one to shy away from an unconventional project, Buckley will next appear as Anna in the sci-fi drama Fingernails, which takes place in a world where scientists at a secretive institute have manufactured a fool-proof way to measure love. Anna, however, suspects this process is not all it's cracked up to be. Therefore, she worms her way into a job at the institute to determine the validity of her own failing relationship.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Fingernails.

RELATED: Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley Are on a Quest for Romance in First 'Fingernails' Images

When and Where Can You Watch Fingernails?

Image via Apple TV+

Fingernails is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2023. Following this, the movie will go on to have a limited theatrical release across the United States on October 27, 2023.

However, don't fret if you can't catch the movie in theaters near you. We can confirm that Fingernails will be available to wider audiences on the streaming platform Apple TV+ on November 3, 2023. Apple TV+ plans start at $6.99 per month.

What Is Fingernails About?

Image via Apple TV+

Fingernails is a science fiction drama movie exploring the "modern experience of falling in love" during a period when romance has become a complex and elusive concept. Set in an alternate world, scientists at the Love Institute have come up with a way to "measure" love: a groundbreaking machine that can perform a scan on a couple's fingernails to determine if they're happy. The tech-savvy machine can also be useful to singles, helping them find their true match eventually. Fingernails centers on Anna, a woman in a "certified love relationship" with her long-term partner Ryan. However, despite the machine determining that Anna and Ryan are perfect together, the former begins to suspect that her relationship might not be real. Thus, Anna takes a job at the mysterious Love Institute as an assistant to one of the instructors, secretly hoping to put her doubts to rest once and for all.

Is There a Trailer for Fingernails?

Apple TV released the video on their official YouTube channel in May 2023 and offers a brief first look at anticipated releases such as The Morning Show Season 3, The Afterparty Season 2, and Idris Elba's critically acclaimed plane thriller Hijack which is currently available to stream in its entirety.

On August 29, Apple released the first look at Fingernails on social media. The one-minute teaser gives us our first real look at the film and its premise.

Who's In the Cast of Fingernails?

Image via FX

Jessie Buckley (I'm Thinking of Ending Things) stars as Anna, a woman jaded by her long-term relationship who begins working at the Love Institute to determine whether she and her partner are the "real thing." Joining her is Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Anna's long-term partner, Ryan, Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) as Amir, "a mysterious and dedicated instructor" at the Love Institute, and Anna's boss, Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) as Amir's love interest, and Luke Wilson (Old School) as Duncan, head of the Love Institute. Also in the cast are Nina Kiri (The Handmaid's Tale) as Liane, Katy Breier (The Boys) as Alexandra, Amanda Arcuri (Degrassi: Next Class) as Sally, Tanchay Redvers (Joe Pickett) as Andrea, Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp) as Garth, Tameka Griffiths (Ginny & Georgia) as Cleo, and Ashleigh Rains (The Handmaid's Tale) as Gina.

RELATED: 'Black Mirror' Season 6: Annie Murphy Hasn't Learned Her Lesson From Making "Joan Is Awful"

What Is the Background of Fingernails?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Fingernails was officially announced in January 2021, and we reported that Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) was set to play the leading role of Anna after being impressed by Christos Nikou's previous movie, Apples. Further updates regarding the project, however, were non-existent until May 2022. It was then revealed that Fingernails was still in development and that Jessie Buckley would replace Mulligan as Anna.

Filming began in and around Ontario, Canada, in October 2022 and wrapped two months later in December 2022.

Who's Behind Fingernails?

Fingernails is directed by Christos Nikou (Apples) and written by Nikou alongside Apples collaborators Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner (Rich Flu). Executive producers include Glen Basner (Midnight Special), Alison Cohen (The Rover), Jerome Duboz (Parasite), Ashley Fox (Promising Young Woman), Kevin Lafferty (Wednesday), and Milan Popelka (Arrival), with Hollywood's Cate Blanchett (Carol) serving as producer. Marcell Rev (Euphoria) serves as the movie's cinematographer, with music by Christopher Stracey (Cha Cha Real Smooth).

More Movies Like Fingernails That You Can Watch Right Now

The Lobster (2015) - The Lobster is set in an alternate near-future and takes place in a dystopian world in which single people are given 45 days in an institute known as The Hotel to find a partner. If the singles fail to meet their obligation, they're transformed into an animal of their choice and sent to the surrounding forest to live out the rest of their days. The movie begins with David (Colin Farrell) being escorted to The Hotel after his wife leaves him for another man. David desperately tries to acclimate to The Hotel and find his match, accompanied by his dog- who was once his brother.

Watch on Max

Apples (2020) - Marking Christos Nikou's feature film debut, Apples is a Greek language comedy drama set during a worldwide pandemic of a virus that causes sudden amnesia. The movie follows Aris (Aris Servetalis), a middle-aged man undergoing a recovery program designed to help him build a new identity. Every day, under the advice of his doctors, Aris must perform daily tasks and record them using a cassette tape and a Polaroid camera.

Rent on Prime Video

Never Let Me Go (2010) - Based on author Kazuo Ishiguro's sci-fi romance novel of the same title, Never Let Me Go chronicles the childhood and early adulthood of Kathy (Carey Mulligan and Isobel Meikle-Small), Tommy (Andrew Garfield and Charlie Rowe), and Ruth (Keira Knightley and Ella Purnell). Beginning at the children's boarding school in the 1970s, a sympathetic new teacher tells the students why they exist: to be organ donors, destined to "complete" their life cycle (i.e. die) in early adulthood. The movie follows the three as they try to live life to the fullest, with their relationships tested by the dark shadow of their ultimate fate hanging over them.

Rent on Prime Video