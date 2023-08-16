The Big Picture Fingernails is a sci-fi film exploring the idea of love in the digital age through a study using a machine that scans couples' fingernails to determine their happiness.

The film's unique setting combines advanced technology with a simple, emotionally focused world, setting it apart from other sci-fi stories.

Jeremy Allen White, known for his role in Fingernails, will star in The Iron Claw, a movie about professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and his family, set to be released later this year.

Vanity Fair has released the first look at Fingernails, Christos Nikou's film about of group of people determined to find out if love is real in the digital age. Riz Ahmed, Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White will star in the upcoming science fiction story, where their characters will think about what makes a couple actually work beyond what can be seen at first sight. In a time when everything moves so fast thanks to the technology we use to communicate, it'll be time to step back and take a look at the big picture of how we relate with people when the project arrives to movie theaters and Apple TV+ later this year.

The whole problem begins when scientists invent a machine that can determine if a couple is happy or not based solely on a scan performed on their fingernails. The purpose of the study is to eventually find a match, proving with hard facts that a couple is meant to continue their relationship. The characters played by the performers mentioned above will be a part of the study, and it remains to be seen if the people behind it will actually take into account the humanity involved in the creation of a romantic relationship.

Something that will make Fingernails stand out from the rest of the science fiction stories trying to understand the emotional decisions humans take through reason will be its setting. While the machine used for the study will be very sophisticated, the technology surrounding the main characters will be old. Back to the Future wouldn't be the right example to follow here, as the 1985 blockbuster promised technology would be everywhere in the near future. Instead, the world created by Nikou will be very simple, and it will focus on the emotional growth of its characters.

Image via A24

What's Next for Jeremy Allen White?

After he's involved in a bizarre experiment to determine if true love can actually be found, Jeremy Allen White will star in The Iron Claw, a movie based around professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and his family. Directed by Sean Durkin, the film will explore the group's successful wrestling career, as well as the problems they had to face outside the ring. The project is scheduled to be released in theaters later this year by A24, and it will also feature Zac Efron and Lily James as part of the cast.

You can check out the first official images from Fingernails on Vanity Fair's website, before the movie hits theaters and Apple TV+ on November 3: