Finn Wittrock is best known for playing some of the most twisted characters in shows like American Horror Story and Ratched. As reported by Deadline, his next character from an upcoming romantic comedy film won't be as twisted, but he will be spoiled. Wittrock plays Sam Davies in In So Much For Love alongside Sylvia Hoeks (See) and Esai Morales (Mission Impossible). The film is currently shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, by filmmaker Lina Roessler and writer Anthony Greico.

Davies is a party boy who is funded by a trust fund and lives life to the fullest without care. That's until he turns 35 and learns that his now-deceased parents had put a caveat in their will that once he hits that age without having become independent, he must be cut off from his trust fund and forced to earn his keep. His dream life turns into a nightmare when someone who has never worked a day must fend for himself. Hollywood Hills is no longer affordable, so he lands in La Grange, Kentucky. With only one year to learn how to work hard, Sam must find his purpose and pay the true price for love or lose it all.

Who Is Behind 'In So Much For Love'?

The film is based on an original story by Paul Robarts and Gigi Gaston. Wittrock leads the cast, which consists of Morales and Hoeks. It has not been revealed who the latter two will play. Director Roessler reunites with Grieco, with whom she made Best Sellers. She commented on that, saying,

"I knew this film would be something special when I started collaborating again with Anthony on the script. Being back on set and getting to work with Finn, Sylvia and Esai has been absolutely wonderful. It has also been a magical experience working again with Cassian and Arielle along with our amazing crew in Louisville.”

Robarts added, “So Much for Love is a film I have been working on for a long time. Seeing it come to life with such talented actors and Lina directing is a dream come true!”

Wittrock was recently featured in Lily Rabe's feature directorial debut Downtown Owl and Ava DuVernay's Origin. He will next be seen in the Sam Raimi-produced horror thriller Don't Move alongside Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille. The film is set to debut on Netflix. Wittrock's other upcoming projects include Louie, Westhampton, Start Without Me, and Free Radicals.

A premiere date or platform has not been set yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the film and other projects featuring Wittrock. You can watch American Horror Story on Hulu.

