Soon you'll be able to catch Finn Wolfhard in front of the camera in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, alongside Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. But in an interview with NME ahead of the release of the hotly anticipated franchise flick, Wolfhard opened up on his big-screen directorial ambitions.

"When Wolfhard talks about his time on any set, you get the impression he is constantly absorbing and observing, keen to learn absolutely everything about the craft. It makes sense – he has designs on becoming a filmmaker himself. He’s already written and directed a short film called Night Shifts, and is currently working on his first feature-length film. “It’s a horror-comedy-slasher movie that takes place at a camp,” he says, keeping the rest of the details close to his chest for now."

A "horror-comedy-slasher" film is... well, exactly what one would expect from the Stranger Things star, having appeared in Andy Muschietti's It duology alongside Jaeden Liberher, Bill Skarsgård, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophie Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, and Jack Dylan Grazer. With a Ghostbusters film soon to be under his belt, he's clearly wedded to zany, evocative horror - and the "comedy-slasher" part of that synopsis would imply a level of homage very much in keeping with the sentimental qualities of his projects.

That an 18-year-old is even beginning to think about his first feature is remarkable in its own right. "I'm at the point where I'm very lucky to be doing things that I really like," he later tells NME. "I'm proud of that and I hope people keep hiring me, but I'm having fun for sure."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will release in theatres on November 18, and no word yet when we can expect the feature-length directorial debut of Wolfhard.

