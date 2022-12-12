Just over a year after Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard revealed that he was working on his first feature film as a director, we finally have some more details about what to expect from his debut Hell of a Summer. Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke to him and Gregory Mann for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Wolfhard described the film that he co-wrote and co-directed with Billy Bryk as a horror-slasher-comedy set at a camp. He said:

It's a comedy slasher film that's set at a summer camp. It takes place at counselors' weekend before the campers get there. All the counselors are getting the camp ready and people start getting murdered. It's this kind of ensemble camp comedy with blood in it. I co-wrote and co-directed it with Billy Bryk. We're in the middle of editing it now. Hopefully, someone wants to put it out. That'd be awesome.

Wolfhard's description sounds like the perfect homage to classic slashers, albeit with a much higher level of camp and comedy. It's hard not to think of the original Friday the 13th or a slasher like Sleepaway Camp when he talks about the film, though summer camps were the setting of choice for a ton of horror flicks in that era. It'd be a perfect fit considering the types of nostalgic projects he's leaned toward throughout his career.

Source: Netflix

More on Wolfhard and Bryk's Hell of a Summer and the Plan for Release

Wolfhard also picked a perfect partner for the film in Bryk. The actor starred in Wolfhard's debut short film Night Shifts and the two shared the screen together in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. They'll also both be seen in theaters next year with the dramedy When You Finish Saving the World. Though neither has a particular wealth of experience in writing or directing, the two have built up a rapport, and they'll have some extra experience on the side with producers Fred Hechinger, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Jay Van Hoy joining them. Hechinger is also set to star alongside Wolfhard and Bryk with D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Abby Quinn and Pardis Saremi also on board.

As for the release plan, Wolfhard seemed inclined to go the festival route for the initial run of the film: "That's the thought is that we'd do something, but we are past Sundance. You never know what could be next." It sounds like the wait won't be particularly long for the film, but until then, the young actor will have his hands full with the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel and the star-studded fantasy The Legend of Ochi for A24 next year.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Hell of a Summer and you can watch our interview with Wolfhard and Gregory Mann for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio below.