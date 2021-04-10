Plus, what it was like playing someone that goes through such a big transformation.

With writer-director Neil Burger’s Voyagers now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Fionn Whitehead about making the sci-fi thriller. During the interview, he talked about how Voyagers depicts a possible future for our planet, what it was like playing someone that goes through such a big transformation, if he ever went a little stir crazy while filming because everything was in a soundstage without sunlight, what it was like working with Neil Burger, and more. In addition, he talked about making Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and why it was such a confusing shoot.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Voyagers takes place about forty years in the future and it’s about a group of young men and women sent on a very long expedition to colonize a distant planet with the goal of saving the human race. As their mission unfolds, and with the passage of time, they uncover secrets about the way they are being managed, which leads them to exploring their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Voyagers also stars Tye Sheridan, Lily Rose Depp, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Renaux, Archie Madekwe and Quintessa Swindell.

Fionn Whitehead:

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

How the film depicts a possible future for our planet.

How his character goes through a massive transformation in the film.

Was it a fun shoot?

At what point in the shoot did he start going a bit crazy since they were always in a soundstage under LED lighting?

What surprised him about working with Neil Burger?

How the film deals with human nature.

What was it like making Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

