The Big Picture Fionna and Cake, the gender-bent versions of Adventure Time characters, have their own parallel universe inside Ice King's mind.

Fionna struggles to fit into a normal life without adventure, while Cake is impulsive but fiercely protective.

The spin-off series introduces new characters like Marshall Lee and Gary Prince, who have their own unique traits and relationships.

When Fionna and Cake appeared in Adventure Time, audiences were introduced to gender-bent versions of beloved characters. Fionna and Cake were always presented as the protagonists of Ice King's (Tom Kenny) fanfiction about Finn and Jake. In the new spin-off series, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, it is revealed that the fanfiction was actually real--an entire universe hidden inside of Ice King's mind by a higher power.

In Fionna and Cake, the parallel versions of the original characters return but lack the magic of the Land of Ooo. This double swap--nonmagical versions of characters that were already gender-bent versions of other characters--might be a little confusing, especially since Adventure Time concluded over five years ago, in September 2018. Nonetheless, fans had a great time picking out each and every parallel between Fionna's world and Finn's.

10 Fionna Campbell – Finn the Human

Fionna Campbell (Madeleine Martin) is the alternate version of Adventure Time's protagonist, Finn Mertens (Jeremy Shada). They are both strong-willed, loyal, and long for a life of adventure. Fionna and Cake had a lot to live up to as mirrored images of one of the most iconic animation duos of all time, and they hit the mark. The series is rated at 100% on the Tomatometer with an audience score of 97%.

Whereas Finn was raised for a life of adventure from a young age, Fionna grew up on an Earth much more akin to the real world than the Land of Ooo. Without an outlet for her adventurous instincts, Fionna struggles to hold down an ordinary job and chafes at life's demands--making her supremely relatable. At the beginning of the series, she acts like Finn at the beginning of Adventure Time, before experiencing personal growth or hardship.

9 Cake the Cat – Jake the Dog

Cake the Cat (Roz Ryan) has an impulsive, fun-loving disposition, quite similar to her Adventure Time counterpart, Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio). She is fiercely protective of Fionna, as Jake is of Finn, and she's a reckless romantic, yet somehow simultaneously wise.

The biggest differences between Cake and Jake align with the classic differences between cats and dogs. Cake is more independent than Jake, and not as obsessed with food. Still, they can both be emotional and selfish at times.

8 Marshall Lee – Marceline

Marshall Lee (Donald Glover) is the cool, guitar-playing reflection of Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson). Marceline has a hard exterior but truly cares about her friends. She has an on-again-off-again relationship with Princess Bonnibel Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), which is mirrored in Fionna's world when Marshall Lee meets Gary Prince (Andrew Rannells) as the two join forces in search of Fionna.

Unlike Marceline, Marshall is not a half-demon vampire. Marceline's father, Hunson Abadeer (Martin Olson), is the demon king of the Nightosphere, a hellish underworld realm. Marshall Lee's mother, Hanna Abadeer (Erica Luttrell), is a landlord. And Marshall's musical career is off to a rocky start, contrasting with Marceline's, which gave fans some of the best songs in Adventure Time.

7 Gary Prince – Princess Bubblegum

In Fionna and Cake, Gary Prince is a humble baker trying to get funding for his fun food idea, "Pastry Menschen," which features baked goods made to look like little characters, complete with personalities and relationships. Princess Bubblegum, his counterpart in Ooo, also makes people out of sugar--but they populate the Candy Kingdom as her loyal (if rather dense) subjects.

While Princess Bubblegum can be a little controlling, Gary appears selfless and content with his life as is, throwing away his chance to gain investors when he realizes that Marshall Lee is making sacrifices for him. He remains dedicated to Marshall, affirming that they would still be together even if Marshall was a vampire.

6 DJ Flame – Flame Princess

Fans didn't get much information about DJ Flame outside the fact that he dumped Fionna, just as Flame Princess broke up with Finn. Prior to that, he is seen playing music at an awesome party or concert. His DJ career is likely a nod to Flame Princess's freestyle rapping in Adventure Time.

Flame Princess is a complex character who went through a lot and came out mature. Audiences aren't privy to DJ Flame's inner world, but he breaks up with Fionna via text, which suggests that he might have some growing up to do.

5 Ellis P – Lumpy Space Princess

Lumpy Space Princess (Pendleton Ward) is a fan-favorite character, so her gender-bent human counterpart had a lot to live up to. Ellis P is friends with Marshall Lee, mirroring LSP and Marceline's friendship, and he lives (or at least hangs out) in the woods and projects soap-opera-like drama onto the lives of squirrels, just like LSP.

Despite herself, Lumpy Space Princess ended up saving the Land of Ooo from elemental disaster using the power of Lumps, the secret fifth element (the other four being fire, ice, candy, and slime, of course). In contrast, Ellis P nearly brings on the destruction of his own world by unwittingly unleashing Scarab after Fionna and her friends trap him.

4 Hunter – Huntress Wizard

Not much is known about Hunter (Vico Ortiz), except that he loves nature. He helps Fionna out in the first episode of the series and then returns to help defend their world in the last. Fans never receive confirmation that Finn and Huntress Wizard got together, only hints; their romance is implied at the end of Adventure Time and Finn mentions visiting Huntress Wizard in episode two of Fionna and Cake. Similarly, Fionna and Hunter have a spark of intrigue when they meet and are seen gardening together at the end of the series, but that's all.

Fionna's Hunter seems more forthcoming than Huntress Wizard. He is friendly and forward when they first meet in "Fionna Campbell." She and Finn circle around the idea of seeing each other before ultimately deciding not to--until, maybe, they do. The creators of both these series did a good job of leaving out just the right things to leave fans wanting more without sacrificing a satisfying conclusion.

3 Ice Cream Lady – Ice King

The Ice Cream Lady played a bigger part in Fionna and Cake's story during her appearances in the original series, when she fought Fionna as the Ice Queen. But she only gets a few cameos in the spin-off.

Whereas her parallel in the Adventure Time universe, Simon Petrikov (as he was known before and after he was Ice King), was a professor of ancient artifacts before the apocalypse, Ice Queen's human analog comes across as content to be scooping ice cream for the citizens of her city. At the very least, she and Ice King share an affinity for the cold.

2 The Lemoncarbs – Lemongrabs

The two Lemongrabs (Justin Roiland) are well known for their continuous shrieking of the word "unacceptable!" Their equivalents in Fionna's world are wealthy investors who, just like the original Lemongrab, do not understand the candy people. Lemongrab is featured in an Adventure Time episode watching the candy people sleep, but when the Lemoncarbs meet Gary's Pastry Menschen in Fionna's world, they merely comment that they "hate their little faces."

The Lemoncarbs are just as abrasive and enigmatic as theLemongrabs. They attend Hana Abadeer's high-society mixer, which raises the interesting possibility of an interaction between Adventure Time's Lemongrabs and Hunson Abadeer.

1 Beatrice Butler – Peppermint Butler

In a switch-up of their usual dynamic, Beatrice Butler, the parallel version of Peppermint Butler, is the boss of Gary Prince, the parallel version of Princess Bubblegum. In Adventure Time season 8, episode 9, "Five Short Tables," Butterscotch Butler plays mind games with Prince Gumball as she easily defeats him in a board game.

Similarly, Beatrice crushes Gary's dreams of opening a bakery. She gives a rat the option to choose between one of Gary's new creations and one of her pastries that has fallen on the floor. The rat chooses the latter, which Beatrice uses as evidence that Gary should stay traditional.

