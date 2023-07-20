The first trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has been released at San Diego Comic-Con, giving audiences their first look at the spinoff coming straight from the world of the successful animated series. After years of following Finn (Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) on their numerous adventures, it's time to give the spotlight to their female counterparts. And they won't be alone for their upcoming journey, as the Ice King (Tom Kenny) is set to join them while they discover new worlds and deepen their friendship throughout their own show.

Fionna (Madeleine Martin) and Cake (Roz Ryan) have a very curious backstory, with them first being drawn by an animator who worked on the original series and shared his work through the internet. However, fans of Adventure Time seemed to embrace the variants of the protagonists so much, that the studio decided to implement them in the actual show during its third season. Ever since they made their official debut on television, the pair made continuous appearances over the course of the story up until the final season of the program. Now they have their own opportunity to star in a series that will remain in the hearts of the viewers who have followed Adventure Time for years.

The original series premiered in 2010, introducing the world to a boy who lived in a fantastical world with a yellow dog that possessed the ability of talking. Together, Finn and Jake met different characters that turned out to be potential enemies or allies, depending on how kind they were to the world around them. Some of these memorable figures were Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch) and Marceline, the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson). Over the passage of time, the young people of that world became a found family of their own, going through multiple adventures together while escaping the danger that lurked in the shadows.

Image via MAX

RELATED: 'Adventure Time': Why Music Is So Important to the Cartoon Network Hit

An Evil Menace Lurks in the Shadows

Fionna and Cake will have to face multiple challenges when their show hits the small screen, with an evil menace trying to erase them from existence. While the series will take its time to elaborate on the origins of this powerful villain, it would be wise to remember that the world of Adventure Time is known for the terrifying entity who served as a contrast to the overall light-hearted tone. The Lich (Ron Perlman) was a sorcerer with the only intent of erasing all life from the multiverse until he was the only being that remained. Luckily, Finn and his friends were strong enough to stop him.

You can check out the first trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake below, before the show premieres on Max on August 31: