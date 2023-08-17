The Big Picture The new trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake introduces us to alternate versions of Finn and Jake, with Fionna and her cat Cake taking leading roles.

The upcoming series promises to be fun, fresh, and captivating, with familiar characters appearing in new and intriguing ways.

Fionna and Cake will embark on a multiverse-hopping journey, facing a powerful new foe and seeking help from the Ice King to save the universe.

Max has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming animated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. The series sees an alternate version of Finn and his sidekick Jake, the dog from the original timeline on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. The new trailer introduced us to Fionna and her cat Cake, in a boring city where nothing exciting happens. Things change when Fionna makes a wish and finds herself into a whole new world but soon she and Cake come face to face with a new foe and to defeat him, they have no choice but to take help from the Ice King.

The trailer gives us a good taste of several universe and alternate versions of our favorite characters which will make an appearance in the upcoming series. Overall the series looks fun, fresh, and captivating and is certain to take fans with a familiar universe but with new twists and turns. It’ll be interesting to see Fionna and Cake hopping the multiverse and finding themselves.

What’s Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake About?

In the upcoming series, Fionna and Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe and will need the help of Ice King to defeat him and save the universe. We’ll see the trio travel throughout the multiverse while being chased by the new antagonist who is hell-bent tracking them down and erasing them from existence. The series will also see appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human. Fans should get ready for this ride which will take them to a familiar setting but in the most unusual ways.

Image via MAX

Fionna and Cake’s voice cast includes talents like Madeleine Martin as Fionna, Roz Ryan as Cake, the cat, Tom Kenny as Ice King, along with Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and more. The series is showrun Adam Muto, who also serves as executive producer alongside Fred Seibet and Sam Register. The series is produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake debuts with two episodes on August 31 followed by two episodes weekly through September 28 on Max. You can check out the new trailer down below: