Fire Country aired its midseason finale, “Promise Me,” on Friday, December 13, which ended on quite a grave note. The series will resume on Friday, January 31, 2025, picking up right from where fans left Eve (Jules Latimer) and her father, Elroy (Phil Morris), Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin), as well as Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and her father, Manny (Kevin Alejandro).

With new episodes still over a month away, Fire Country’s showrunner Tia Napolitano has shared details of what’s ahead with TV Insider, particularly the premiere episode, which she described as a “freight train.”

“Oh, I’m so excited. I’m really excited about the premiere. It’s a shame everyone has to wait all winter break for it. It’s mostly a direct pickup. I mean, it isn’t an episode where you can really skip time. You want to be in that pool, you want to be in that fire, you want to be with Manny. We have a lot of questions of how we will ever pull everyone out of this situation. And it’s a freight train, man. The premiere is just a freight train.”

‘Fire Country’s New Year Premiere Will See A Determined Eve

In the latest episode of Fire Country, also the last of the year, Eve, who had been away from her family ranch for years, had a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy. Unfortunately, a fire also started at the ranch’s barn, which she tried and failed to control. However, she will be hell-bent on quenching it when the show returns. Plus, viewers will get to see how the character handles the situation and try to save her family legacy, according to Napolitano, who shared:

“That’s still her family home. I don’t think we will ever see Eve more determined to win against fire as we’re about to see in the premiere episode, which is great. It’s just like a great color on her. She’s so often there for our people. We get to see our people be there for her and have her family be at the center of everything and the focus, as opposed to the Leone family in that episode. And it’s just a nice expansion of the world.”

Fire Country Season 3 returns on CBS on Friday, January 31, 2025. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila , Diane Farr , Billy Burke , Jules Latimer Seasons 3 Writers Max Thieriot , Tony Phelan , Joan Rater

